OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

Oregon State travels to take on a short-handed Oregon team Saturday night in Eugene. Here’s a look at the 21st-ranked Ducks.
Oregon (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) has not played since taking a 79-73 win at Utah on Jan. 7 due to a COVID-19 situation and a pause in its program.
That win against the Utes followed a 79-72 loss at Colorado two days earlier. The Ducks’ only other loss was in their season-opener, an 83-75 defeat to current No. 19 Missouri in Omaha. Oregon also has Pac-12 wins against Washington, California and Stanford.
On Saturday, the Ducks will be without leading scorer Chris Duarte and No. 4 scorer LJ Figueroa due to COVID-19 protocols. Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante are also out. Oregon will have eight scholarship players available.
Duarte, a senior guard, averages 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Figueroa, a senior transfer guard from St. John’s, averages 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Richardson, who averaged 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 2019-20, has yet to play this season due to a thumb injury. Dante, a sophomore center who averaged 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds, was lost for the season in mid-December due to a knee injury.
Oregon’s top available player Saturday is its second-leading scorer Eugene Omoruyi, a senior forward and transfer from Rutgers who averages 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Omoruyi shoots 47.7% overall, 34.1 on 3-pointers and 71.4 at the free-throw line.
The Ducks will also have junior forward Eric Williams Jr. (12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds), a transfer from Duquesne, and senior guard Amauri Hardy (5.5 points), a transfer from UNLV.
Oregon has won 28 straight home games, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA Division I basketball. The last loss for the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena came on Jan. 24, 2019 in a 61-56 defeat to Washington.
As a team, Oregon shoots 47.2% overall, 35.5 on 3s and 69.9 at the foul line. Its opponents shoot 41.6, 29.3 and 77.1, respectively.
The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in field goals per game (29.1), field goal percentage (47.2), 3-pointers made (7.9) and steals (8.4). They are also second in 3-pointers attempted (22.3), fouls (16.1) and opponent 3-point percentage (29.3).
Saturday’s game features brothers on opposing side in Oregon State senior guard Zach Reichle and Oregon freshman Gabe Reichle, a walk-on with the Ducks. Gabe has played a total of five minutes in three games and made a 3-pointer in a win against Portland.
Oregon leads the all-time series with Oregon State 190-164 in the most-contested rivalry in college basketball. The teams split two games last season, with each winning at home, before a quarterfinal matchup at the Pac-12 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Beavers have won four of the last six meetings, including a road win in January 2019. The Ducks won 10 of the previous 12.
