OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

The Ducks are first in the Pac-12 in field goals made (27.3), 3-pointers (8.1) and steals (7.6) and second in field goals attempted (58.8).

In scoring, they are fourth in all games (73.9) and in conference games only (72.4). In points allowed, Oregon is third in all games (66.9) and fourth in Pac-12 games (68.4).

Oregon State defeated Oregon 75-64 on Jan. 23 in Eugene in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Ethan Thompson had 19 points, Warith Alatishe 14 points and 16 rebounds and Jarod Lucas 13 points for the Beavers. OSU led by as many as 12 in the first half and six at halftime. Oregon tied the game quickly after halftime before the Beavers used a 12-1 run to pull away and eventually lead by as many as 15.

Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Ducks, who played without Duarte, Figueroa and Richardson.

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said Sunday’s game will be “a heck of a challenge.”

“We know it’s going to be a much different battle,” he said. “They’re going to be a lot better, but we feel we’re a lot better than the first time we played them as well.”