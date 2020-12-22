OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Portland State

Oregon State hosts Portland State in a nonconference men’s basketball game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Vikings.
Portland State (2-3) will play its third game in five days after back-to-back home games against Weber State with a Friday loss (94-66) and a Sunday win (74-72). In the win, James Scott had 26 points and Khalid Thomas 20. Both had three 3-pointers and six rebounds.
PSU also has a home win against Northwest University (88-48) and road losses to Portland (86-73) and Washington State (69-60).
The Vikings had major turnover on their roster in the offseason, losing all five starters and their top six scorers from a squad that went 18-14 overall and 12-8 in the Big Sky Conference last season.
Scott, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, averages 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and has a team-best 10 steals. He’s shooting 42.2% from the floor overall, 32.0 on 3-pointers and 58.3 at the free-throw line.
Thomas, a 6-10 graduate forward from West Linn, averages 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Scott and Thomas are both first-year players for the Vikings who are at their third school after high school. Scott played at Kennesaw State and Temple and Thomas at Southern Idaho and Arizona State.
Freshman guard Paris Dawson is the Vikings’ third-leading scorer, averaging 8.2 points off the bench.
The PSU roster also includes former Oregon prep stars Kyle Greeley, a sophomore guard out of West Salem, and freshman guard Jaden Nielsen-Skinner, a freshman guard from South Salem.
As a team, Portland State shoots 37.2% overall, 25.0 on 3-pointers and 73.9 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.7, 30.3 and 70.2, respectively.
The Vikings’ overall field goal percentage is 304th of 327 NCAA Division I teams. Their 3-point percentage is 314th.
Barret Peery is in his fourth year as PSU’s head coach and has a 56-47 record with the Vikings. He previously coached at Southern Idaho and Indian Hills Community College, the Iowa school where OSU’s Maurice Calloo played last year.
OSU has a 14-0 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools. The programs played each other in seven straight seasons starting in 1974-75 but didn’t play again for 16 years, in 1996-97.
The teams met last year, with Oregon State taking an 81-76 home win. Tres Tinkle had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Beavers. OSU led by seven at halftime and by as many as 19 in the second half before PSU closed within four in the final minute.