OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Sacramento State

Sacramento State is playing the second of five straight road games when it comes to Gill Coliseum on Monday afternoon to play Oregon State. Here is a look at the Hornets.

The Hornets are coming off a 64-51 loss at Southern Utah in Big Sky Conference play in which they led by two at halftime but were outscored 41-26 in the second half. Bryce Fowler, a 6-foot-6 wing, led the team with 12 points and six rebounds.

Sac State has wins this season against William Jessup, Cal Poly, UC Davis (which defeated Oregon State at Gill) and Menlo. Its defeats include those at Utah (105-59) and at Arizona (105-59). The Hornets are 0-3 in the Big Sky. They have home losses to Montana and Montana State by a combined nine points.

Fowler leads the Hornets averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shoots 49.3% overall, 34.8 on 3-pointers and 62.2 at the free-throw line.

William FitzPatrick, a 6-3 senior guard, adds 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds and Zach Chappell, a 6-3 junior guard, 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

As a team, the Hornets shoot 39.7% overall, 32.0 on 3-pointers and 64.8 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.8, 31.3 and 70.6, respectively.

Last year, Sac State was 8-12 overall and 5-9 in the Big Sky.

Brandon Laird is the Hornets’ interim head coach after Brian Katz, citing health reasons, retired on Nov. 5, just four days before the start of the regular season. Katz was in his 14th season leading the program.

Laird, in his 11th season at Sacramento State, spent the previous nine seasons as associate head coach.

Oregon State leads the all-time series with the Hornets 5-1, and five of those games have been played in Corvallis.

The teams last met in November 2009, with the Hornets taking a 65-63 win. That was Sacramento State’s first win against a Pac-10 opponent since 1953. It also snapped the program’s 39-game road losing streak that dated to 2006.

Monday’s game has been rescheduled twice. It was previously moved due to COVID issues in the Oregon State program and then flight cancelations for Sacramento State.

