OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Stanford

Oregon State goes for its first road sweep of the Bay Area schools since 2009 on Saturday when it plays at Stanford (3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). Here’s a look at the Cardinal.
Stanford is 14-10 overall and 10-8 in Pac-12 play after two straight losses, 85-76 in three overtimes at Washington State last Saturday and 71-68 at home to Oregon on Thursday. Jaiden Delaire had 15 points and five rebounds against the Ducks in a game the Cardinal played without its top player in Oscar da Silva due to a foot injury.
Stanford is firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble. ESPN's Joe Lunardi currently has Stanford as one of his first four teams out of the 68-team field.
Da Silva, a senior forward, is considered a game-time decision Saturday. He averages 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and has a team-best 24 blocks.
Da Silva, who has 10 20-point games this season, shoots 58.0% overall, 30.2 on 3-pointers and 78.7 at the free-throw line. He’s second in the Pac-12 in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and defensive rebounds (5.0), sixth in total rebounds and eighth in blocks (1.0).
Delaire, a junior forward, adds 13 points and four rebounds; senior guard Daejon Davis 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists; and freshman forward Ziaire Williams 11 points and 4.8 rebounds.
As a team, Stanford shoots 47.7% overall, 32.2 on 3s and 71.5 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 40.5, 32.8 and 75.2, respectively.
The Cardinal leads the conference in field goal percentage, is second in opponent field goal percentage and steals (7.1) and third in free throws made (14.9) and defensive rebounds (26.6).
Stanford won 81-71 at Oregon State on Jan. 4 behind da Silva’s career-high 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting with 10 rebounds and four assists. Delaire added 19 points and nine rebounds. Oregon State sophomore guards Jarod Lucas and Gianni Hunt both had career highs in scoring with 22 and 17 points, respectively. Lucas made five 3-pointers.
Stanford led by as many as 11 in the first half before OSU came back to tie it at halftime. The Cardinal scored the first nine points of the second half and the Beavers again responded to tie the game. Stanford used a late 13-2 run to pull away.
Oregon State leads the all-time series with Stanford 75-73. The Beavers won both games last year, but the Cardinal has won five of the last seven and 11 of the last 15.
