OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Stanford

Oregon State goes for its first road sweep of the Bay Area schools since 2009 on Saturday when it plays at Stanford (3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). Here’s a look at the Cardinal.

Stanford is 14-10 overall and 10-8 in Pac-12 play after two straight losses, 85-76 in three overtimes at Washington State last Saturday and 71-68 at home to Oregon on Thursday. Jaiden Delaire had 15 points and five rebounds against the Ducks in a game the Cardinal played without its top player in Oscar da Silva due to a foot injury.

Stanford is firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble. ESPN's Joe Lunardi currently has Stanford as one of his first four teams out of the 68-team field.

Da Silva, a senior forward, is considered a game-time decision Saturday. He averages 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and has a team-best 24 blocks.

Da Silva, who has 10 20-point games this season, shoots 58.0% overall, 30.2 on 3-pointers and 78.7 at the free-throw line. He’s second in the Pac-12 in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and defensive rebounds (5.0), sixth in total rebounds and eighth in blocks (1.0).

Delaire, a junior forward, adds 13 points and four rebounds; senior guard Daejon Davis 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists; and freshman forward Ziaire Williams 11 points and 4.8 rebounds.