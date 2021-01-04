OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Stanford

Oregon State hosts Stanford on Monday afternoon in a rescheduled men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Cardinal.
Stanford is 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play after Saturday’s 73-56 loss at Oregon. Spencer Jones and Bryce Wills had 12 points each to lead four Cardinal players in double-figure scoring. The Cardinal led by two at halftime but was outscored 43-24 in the second half as the Ducks made nine 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak, which included a 78-75 win against Arizona on Dec. 19 in Santa Cruz, California. Stanford has yet to play a home game due to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County, where the university is located.
Oscar da Silva, a 6-foot-9 senior all-conference forward, is the team’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game. He also averages 6.0 rebounds. Da Silva, from Germany, shoots 65.8% overall, 38.5 on 3-pointers and 79.1 on free throws.
Senior guard Daejon Davis chips in 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. He’s missed three of the team’s last four games due to a lower leg injury.
Davis played against Arizona but not Oregon.
Freshman forward Ziaire Williams, a five-star recruit and the highest-rated prospect in program history, averages 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Wills, a junior guard, adds 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.
As a team, Stanford shoots 45.4% overall, 30.2 on 3s and 69.4 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 39.0, 33.3 and 64.2, respectively.
The Cardinal has a plus-2.0 rebounding margin and averages 12.3 assists and 16.4 turnovers. Stanford had its three highest single-game turnover totals in the three games without Davis, a four-year starter who led the team in assists his first three seasons.
Monday’s game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but rescheduled because of COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols in the Oregon State program.
OSU leads the all-time series against Stanford 75-72 after winning both of last year’s games, 68-63 at Stanford and 68-65 in Corvallis. Stanford had won six of the previous seven matchups.
