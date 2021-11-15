OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Tulsa

Oregon State finishes its two-game roadtrip Monday night with a game at Tulsa (6 p.m., ESPNU). Here’s a look at the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa is 1-1 after a win against Northwestern State (82-75) and a loss to Air Force (59-58), both at home.

Sam Griffin’s turnaround jumper in the lane bounced off the rim in the closing seconds in last Saturday’s defeat to Air Force. Griffin, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, had 21 points and Jeriah Horne, a 6-7 graduate forward, added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hurricane.

Griffin is a transfer from UT Arlington. Horne played at Nebraska for one season, Tulsa for three and at Colorado last season before returning to Tulsa. The Hurricane have six total transfers from NCAA Division I schools.

Horne had 28 points (with four 3-pointers), five rebounds and three assists last Wednesday in the win against Northwestern State. Griffin had 17 points.

On the season, Tulsa is shooting 41.9% overall, 37.8% on 3-pointers and 83.3% at the free-throw line. Opponents are shooting 47.8, 35.2 and 53.8, respectively.

The Hurricane has a minus-2.0 rebounding margin and a plus-5.5 turnover margin.

Tulsa was 11-12 overall and 7-9 in American Athletic Conference play last year, but the season included a win against Houston, which defeated Oregon State to reach the Final Four. The Hurricane lost its top two scorers but returned its next three in senior forward Rey Idowu, graduate guard Darien Jackson and junior guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson.

Frank Haith is in his eighth year as Tulsa’s head coach. He was previously a head coach at Miami and Missouri. As a coach, he’s been a part of 19 postseason appearances, including nine NCAA tournament trips.

Tulsa last made the NCAA tournament in 2016.

Tulsa leads the all-time series with Oregon State 2-1. The teams last met in 2016, with the Hurricane winning 75-64 in Tulsa.

