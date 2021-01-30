OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — UCLA

No. 23 UCLA hosts Oregon State in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. Here’s a look at the Bruins.

Conference-leading UCLA (12-3, 8-1 Pac-12) had a seven-game winning streak ended last Saturday when Stanford took a 73-72 overtime win in Santa Cruz, California.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads a balanced offense attack, as the Bruins have five players averaging between 9.9 and 12.9 points per game.

The sophomore wing is at 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. He shoots 47.6% overall, 42.0 on 3-pointers and 66.7 at the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Johnny Juzang averages 12.4 points. He had 27 against Stanford, including five 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Tyger Campbell adds 11.7 points and 6.2 assists.

UCLA lost senior guard Chris Smith (12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) for the season to a knee injury suffered Dec. 31 against Utah.

As a team, the Bruins shoot 46.2% overall, 38.4 on 3s and 74.7 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.1, 31.7 and 75.4, respectively.