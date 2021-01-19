OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — USC

USC comes to Oregon State on Tuesday for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game carrying a six-game winning streak. Here’s a look at the Trojans.

USC is 11-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play after last week’s home sweep of Washington (95-68) and Washington State (85-77). The Trojans never trailed in either game, though the Cougars got within four points late in the second half.

The Trojans’ last defeat, and only Pac-12 loss, came Dec. 31, with Colorado taking a 72-62 victory in Los Angeles.

Seven-foot freshman forward Evan Mobley leads USC at 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. He shoots 59.4% from the floor, 35.3 on 3-pointers and 67.9 at the free-throw line.

Mobley, the highest-rated recruit in the country when he signed with the Trojans in 2019, is from Murrieta, California. His brother Isaiah Mobley is a sophomore forward on the team. Both were selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Senior guard Tahj Eaddy averages 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds with a team-best 23 3-pointers and junior guard Drew Peterson adds 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Both are first-year players with the Trojans.