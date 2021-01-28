OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — USC

USC and Oregon State meet again, for the second time in nine days in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game Thursday when the Beavers travel to Los Angeles for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game. Here’s a look at the Trojans.

USC (12-3, 6-2) has played just once since a 58-56 loss at Oregon State on Jan. 19. The Trojans won 76-68 at California behind star freshman forward Evan Mobley’s 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 12 of 15 at the free-throw line.

The loss to the Beavers ended a six-game winning streak, with USC on the verge of cracking The AP’s top 25. The game was originally postponed from Dec. 20 due to COVID-19 problems in the USC program.

Mobley had 12 points and 13 rebounds in that contest. Teammate Drew Peterson, who missed the final shot, a contested 3-pointer from beyond the top of the arc, had 10 points.

Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points apiece and Roman Silva 12 for the Beavers. Two Rodrigue Andela free throws with 1:49 remaining provided the final scoring. The Trojans missed their final three shots.

Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 8.6 points and 2.9 blocks on the season. He shoots 58.4% overall, 35.0 on 3-pointers and 70.5 at the foul line.