OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Utah

Oregon State and Utah meet in men’s basketball for the first time this season Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Utes.
Utah (9-8, 6-7 Pac-12) had a three-game winning streak snapped last Saturday with a 73-66 loss at Stanford. The Utes had defeated Colorado, Arizona and California. Utah has played the past two games without starting point guard Rylan Jones due to a shoulder injury.
Junior forward Timmy Allen leads the Utes in scoring at 17 points per game, along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shoots 45.7% overall, 30.3 on 3-pointers and 72.6 at the free-throw line.
Allen is third in the conference in defensive rebounds (5.1) and seventh in scoring.
Alfonso Plummer, a senior guard, averages 13.3 points and is second in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers with 2.4 per game. Oregon State fans will remember Plummer from his 35-point performance against the Beavers in last year’s conference tournament, an effort that included 11 3-pointers.
Sophomore forward Mikael Jantunen averages 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds and sophomore center Branden Carlson 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Jantunen is first in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (64.6), while Carlson is second in blocks (1.7) and seventh in shooting percentage (54.0).
As a team, the Utes shoot 45.9% overall, 33.7 on 3-pointers and 76.3 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.7, 35.8 and 72.9, respectively.
Utah is second in the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage, third in assists (14.9) and fourth in fouls (17.0). The Utes are also 10th in 3-pointers (6.5), free throws made (12.7) and attempted (16.6), offensive rebounds (8.1), defensive rebounds (23.8), total rebounds (31.9), rebounding margin (minus-2.2) and opponents 3-point percentage.
Utah leads the all-time series with Oregon State 19-15. The Beavers have won three of the last four and took two of three last year, including a 71-69 victory at the Pac-12 tournament on a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle and Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak were teammates at the University of Montana. They also later coached together in Missoula, with Krystkowiak as the head coach and Tinkle an assistant before Krystkowiak moved on to the NBA and Tinkle became the Grizzlies’ head coach.
Krystkowiak’s son Luc is a redshirt freshman for the Utes.
The Beavers and Utes were to play next Monday in Salt Lake City in a game that was originally scheduled for earlier in the season but postponed due to a COVID-19 situation in the OSU program. That game has since been rescheduled again for March 1.