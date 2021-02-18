OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Utah

Oregon State and Utah meet in men’s basketball for the first time this season Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Utes.

Utah (9-8, 6-7 Pac-12) had a three-game winning streak snapped last Saturday with a 73-66 loss at Stanford. The Utes had defeated Colorado, Arizona and California. Utah has played the past two games without starting point guard Rylan Jones due to a shoulder injury.

Junior forward Timmy Allen leads the Utes in scoring at 17 points per game, along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shoots 45.7% overall, 30.3 on 3-pointers and 72.6 at the free-throw line.

Allen is third in the conference in defensive rebounds (5.1) and seventh in scoring.

Alfonso Plummer, a senior guard, averages 13.3 points and is second in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers with 2.4 per game. Oregon State fans will remember Plummer from his 35-point performance against the Beavers in last year’s conference tournament, an effort that included 11 3-pointers.

Sophomore forward Mikael Jantunen averages 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds and sophomore center Branden Carlson 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Jantunen is first in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (64.6), while Carlson is second in blocks (1.7) and seventh in shooting percentage (54.0).