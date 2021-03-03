OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Utah

Oregon State and Utah meet for the second time this season on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at the Utes.

Utah (10-11, 7-10 Pac-12) ended a four-game losing streak last Saturday with a 71-61 home win against USC. Alfonso Plummer had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Timmy Allen 15 points and eight assists for the Utes, who held the Trojans to 37.3% shooting (22 of 59). Utah shot 27 of 56 (48.2), including 17 of 29 in the second half.

The aforementioned four-game losing skid included a 74-56 defeat to Oregon State Feb. 18 at Gill Coliseum.

Ethan Thompson had 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Warith Alatishe 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals for the Beavers. Allen had 24 points (his highest scoring total in the past 10 games), nine rebounds and five assists.

OSU shot 27 of 61 from the floor and 16 of 17 at the foul line. Utah was 20 of 52 overall and 3 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Beavers had a 36-29 rebounding edge, including 12 offensive boards.

The Utes are led by Allen, a junior forward who averages 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He shoots 45.5% overall, 27.0 on 3-pointers and 73.6 at the free-throw line.