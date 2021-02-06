OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Washington State

Washington State comes to Gill Coliseum on Saturday for the second game of the season with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Cougars.

WSU (11-7, 4-7) has a two-game winning streak entering Saturday’s game. The Cougars won 77-62 at Washington on Sunday and then got their first victory at Oregon since 2009 on Thursday with a 74-71 win in Eugene. Isaac Bonton had 23 points, four assists and three steals against the Ducks.

WSU won its first eight games of the season, including a 59-55 home win against Oregon State on Dec. 2 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Bonton, a senior guard from Portland’s Parkrose High School, had 15 points, seven assists and three steals in a poor-shooting game for both teams. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and the Beavers 21 of 59.

WSU’s 32.8% shooting was the Cougars’ third-lowest mark of the season and worst in conference play. Oregon State’s 35.6% was its second-worst mark of the season.

Zach Reichle had 12 points and Warith Alatishe 11 points and 10 rebounds for OSU.

Oregon State led 26-23 at halftime and quickly extended that to double digits. It was still a 10-point lead when Washington State used a 13-1 lead to go back ahead.