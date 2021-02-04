OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Washington

Oregon State and Washington meet Thursday night at Gill Coliseum for their only regular-season game of the season. Here’s a look at the Huskies.

The Huskies (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12) saw their two-game winning streak end Sunday with a 77-62 home loss to rival Washington State. Senior guard Quade Green led Washington with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Huskies were coming off four-point home wins against Colorado and Utah. They went 42 days between victories during an eight-game losing streak.

Washington’s other win this season came at home against Seattle (7-6). The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Washington has seven losses this season by 14 or more points.

Green leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points a game along with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has a team-best 26 3-pointers and 19 steals.

Green shoots 41.3% overall, 32.9 on 3-pointers and 89.5 on free throws.

Junior guard Jamal Bey added 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, junior guard Erik Stevenson 9.1 points and sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis 7.8 points.

Bey is the younger brother of former Colorado standout Tyler Bey. Tsohonis is an alum of Portland’s Jefferson High School.