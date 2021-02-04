OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Washington

Oregon State and Washington meet Thursday night at Gill Coliseum for their only regular-season game of the season. Here’s a look at the Huskies.
The Huskies (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12) saw their two-game winning streak end Sunday with a 77-62 home loss to rival Washington State. Senior guard Quade Green led Washington with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
The Huskies were coming off four-point home wins against Colorado and Utah. They went 42 days between victories during an eight-game losing streak.
Washington’s other win this season came at home against Seattle (7-6). The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Washington has seven losses this season by 14 or more points.
Green leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points a game along with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has a team-best 26 3-pointers and 19 steals.
Green shoots 41.3% overall, 32.9 on 3-pointers and 89.5 on free throws.
Junior guard Jamal Bey added 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, junior guard Erik Stevenson 9.1 points and sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis 7.8 points.
Bey is the younger brother of former Colorado standout Tyler Bey. Tsohonis is an alum of Portland’s Jefferson High School.
As a team, the Huskies shoot 41.4% overall, 32.6 on 3s and 71.9 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 44.5, 32.7 and 71.0, respectively.
Washington is third in the Pac-12 in 3-point attempts (22.5) and fourth in field goal attempts (58.7) and blocks (4.0).
The Huskies are last in the conference in free throws made (11.1) and attempted (15.4), defensive rebounds (22.2), rebounding margin (minus-9.6), assists (10.3) and points allowed (77.3). They average 67.1 points, which is 11th.
Washington leads Oregon State 163-142 in their all-time series. The Huskies have won the last three games and five of the previous seven.
This is the second straight season that the teams will meet once in the regular season. Washington won last year’s game 64-56 in Seattle.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.