OSU men's basketball: A season by the numbers

Ethan Thompson will be remembered as a leader during one of the greatest postseason runs in Oregon State men’s basketball history.
The senior guard came up big in clutch situations when his team needed him the most. You have to go back to 1984 to find the last team in the program that won nine of its last 11 games of the season.
Thompson has left his mark on the OSU record book as well.
He finished the season seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,716 points, third in assists (499), third in minutes (4,301), first in starts (127), fifth in free throws made (444) and eighth in 3-pointers (168).
Thompson led the team in assists for the third straight season. His 36 minutes in Monday’s NCAA Midwest Region final against Houston moved him past former teammate Tres Tinkle.
Here’s a look at some other statistical numbers that stood out in Oregon State’s season.
OSU was 20-13, marking just the second time since 1990 that the program reached 20 wins. The other came in 2011-12, when the Beavers were 21-15 after collecting two College Basketball Invitational victories.
Oregon State’s three NCAA tournament wins represented one-quarter of what the program had totaled in 17 previous tournament appearances. Before this season, the program had three combined NCAA tournament wins in the previous 46 seasons.
OSU won nine straight road and neutral-site games, tying what the 1961-62 and 1989-90 teams accomplished. The 1980-81 team, which went 26-2, won 15 such games in a row.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
***
Sophomore guard Jarod Lucas saw his free-throw percentage dip slightly over the final six games of the season but he still finished with an OSU single-season record of 89.6%. That topped the previous mark set by Chris Stephens, who shot 89.2% in 2005-06.
Lucas’ efforts helped the Beavers break the program’s single-season team record for the second straight year by shooting 76.2%. The 2019-20 team shot 75.1.
Lucas also made 77 3-pointers, which is third on the school’s all-time list behind Gary Payton (82, 1988-89) and Ahmad Starks (79, 2011-12).
***
Oregon State’s seven-game postseason run was aided by the Beavers’ uptick in shooting percentages, both offensively and defensively, once they reached the NCAA tournament.
Defensively is where they made the biggest improvement.
Four NCAA opponents shot a combined 31.6% (and none better than 33.3%), which was 12.3% lower than what OSU allowed up to that point. Those same four opponents shot 26.4% on 3-pointers, 4.6% lower than what the Beavers gave up previously. They also shot 69.4% on free throws, a 3.5% drop.
Oregon State shot better across the board in the NCAA tournament compared to their season percentages heading to Indianapolis. The Beavers shot 44.4% overall (0.9% better), 38.6% on 3-pointers (plus 5%) and 78.8% at the foul line (plus 3.0%).
***
Senior center Roman Silva, who shot 65.3% from the floor, was the fourth different player to lead the team in field goal percentage the past four seasons. The others were Drew Eubanks, Kylor Kelley and Sean Miller-Moore.
***
Junior forward Warith Alatishe’s 8.6 rebounding average was the third-highest program mark since Jose Ortiz in 1986-87 (8.7). Eric Moreland grabbed 10.6 and 10.3 in consecutive years from 2011-13.
***
Oregon State’s 11.6 turnover average per game marked the second straight year and fourth time in seven seasons under coach Wayne Tinkle that the Beavers averaged fewer than 12 turnovers per game.
Prior to Tinkle’s tenure, the last time an OSU team averaged fewer than 12 turnovers was 1989-90.
***
With a run to the Elite Eight, Oregon State could be considered for The Associated Press poll at the start of next season. The Beavers were last in the AP top 25 on March 13, 1990.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.