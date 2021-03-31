OSU men's basketball: A season by the numbers

Ethan Thompson will be remembered as a leader during one of the greatest postseason runs in Oregon State men’s basketball history.

The senior guard came up big in clutch situations when his team needed him the most. You have to go back to 1984 to find the last team in the program that won nine of its last 11 games of the season.

Thompson has left his mark on the OSU record book as well.

He finished the season seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,716 points, third in assists (499), third in minutes (4,301), first in starts (127), fifth in free throws made (444) and eighth in 3-pointers (168).

Thompson led the team in assists for the third straight season. His 36 minutes in Monday’s NCAA Midwest Region final against Houston moved him past former teammate Tres Tinkle.

Here’s a look at some other statistical numbers that stood out in Oregon State’s season.

OSU was 20-13, marking just the second time since 1990 that the program reached 20 wins. The other came in 2011-12, when the Beavers were 21-15 after collecting two College Basketball Invitational victories.