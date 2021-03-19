OSU men's basketball: A turning point began the march to Madness

The “layup line” for opposing offenses that Tinkle referenced continued at times through the first 20 games of the season, as the Beavers had more “points in the paint” than their foes just five times. But in the team’s current 7-2 run heading into Friday’s game against Tennessee in Indianapolis, OSU is plus-48 in that category.

Offensively, being able to consistently get the ball into the post players and have production down low has paid off.

The Beavers have seen starter Roman Silva and reserves Rodrigue Andela and Dearon Tucker combine to average 12.7 points the past six games. In that stretch, the Beavers are shooting 48.5% overall after hitting at 42% in the first 23 contests.

The inside presence has given outside shooters better looks. OSU is shooting 40.7% on 3-pointers in the last six games, nearly seven percentage points better that the Beavers were up to that point.

While reigning in turnovers, creating their own transition opportunities and using motivation to prove people wrong, along with the aforementioned factors, the Beavers are in a position few thought was possible two months ago.

Tinkle looks back at that January meeting with his coaches as a turning point.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the guys that I’m surrounded by on our staff,” he said, also pointing out others in the program and administration who have contributed. “Everybody’s been awesome. We knew it was going to take all of us a real joined effort to get to where we could finish this way potentially. So everybody deserves credit, for sure.”

