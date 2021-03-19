OSU men's basketball: A turning point began the march to Madness

Oregon State’s season was at a crossroads on Jan. 15, a day after the Beavers showed little resistance defensively in a 98-64 home loss to Arizona.
With a late game the night before, coach Wayne Tinkle cleared out his daily schedule, moved practice to that evening and had what turned into an eight-hour meeting with his staff.
The group challenged each other to create a path forward that would help the team turn its season around.
It would be hard to envision at that juncture of the season, with December home losses to Wyoming and Portland as stinging defeats, that on March 19 Oregon State would be taking the floor for an NCAA tournament game.
The Beavers, 5-5 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play after losing to Arizona, had just two practices to prepare for the Wildcats after a seven-day pause in the program due to COVID-19. But Tinkle isn’t one to make or accept excuses.
Coupled with an 81-71 home loss to Stanford before the pause, OSU allowed the two opponents to shoot 52 of 85 (61.2%) inside the 3-point line and the Beavers were outrebounded 85-59, including 24 offensive boards.
“There’s been games where it’s just been a layup line for the other team,” Tinkle would say later. “I know our guys were just disgusted with it, and I think the Arizona game was obviously the last time we were going to let that happen without putting up a fight.”
In the staff meeting, the coaches threw out all kinds of different ideas with varying opinions. At the end, Tinkle told his confidants that the players didn’t know what success was and that the coaching staff needed to “start from the bottom and just make it simple.”
In a film session later that day, the coaches asked the players to focus on three areas that they believed would, in due course, lead to wins: execute the game plan, play harder than the opponent and enjoy each other on the floor.
“I said it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to win this Saturday or next Tuesday (in home games against Arizona State and USC) but it will lead to success eventually and you guys have to buy into it,” Tinkle said. “To their credit, they did.”
Still at times struggling to slow down opponents around the basket, the Beavers would win their next three, beating the Sun Devils and Trojans at Gill Coliseum and then a shorthanded Oregon squad in Eugene.
“It sucked that that needed to happen to get us going, but it worked,” senior guard Zach Reichle said of the Arizona loss.
A significant jump in play on both ends of the floor played a big part in the Beavers finishing the regular season well and earning a bye in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. OSU proved in Las Vegas what playing your best at the right time can produce.
The “layup line” for opposing offenses that Tinkle referenced continued at times through the first 20 games of the season, as the Beavers had more “points in the paint” than their foes just five times. But in the team’s current 7-2 run heading into Friday’s game against Tennessee in Indianapolis, OSU is plus-48 in that category.
Offensively, being able to consistently get the ball into the post players and have production down low has paid off.
The Beavers have seen starter Roman Silva and reserves Rodrigue Andela and Dearon Tucker combine to average 12.7 points the past six games. In that stretch, the Beavers are shooting 48.5% overall after hitting at 42% in the first 23 contests.
The inside presence has given outside shooters better looks. OSU is shooting 40.7% on 3-pointers in the last six games, nearly seven percentage points better that the Beavers were up to that point.
While reigning in turnovers, creating their own transition opportunities and using motivation to prove people wrong, along with the aforementioned factors, the Beavers are in a position few thought was possible two months ago.
Tinkle looks back at that January meeting with his coaches as a turning point.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for the guys that I’m surrounded by on our staff,” he said, also pointing out others in the program and administration who have contributed. “Everybody’s been awesome. We knew it was going to take all of us a real joined effort to get to where we could finish this way potentially. So everybody deserves credit, for sure.”
