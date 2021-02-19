OSU men's basketball: Alatishe continues to show offensive progress

Warith Alatishe’s offensive progress is evident to his coach, Wayne Tinkle, and others who have watched him grow into a player Oregon State isn’t afraid to get the ball to near the basket.

The junior forward, who played the past two years at Nicholls State, has steadily developed better touch around the basket this season and is someone opposing teams now have to game plan for on the offensive end and not just on defense.

Alatishe had his best game of the season Thursday in the Beavers’ 74-56 home win against Utah. He finished with a season-high 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting to raise his scoring average to 9.1.

He now has five double-digit scoring games in Pac-12 play and has scored 10 or more in two of the last three contests. He’s shooting 17 of 31 in that three-game stretch.

The ultra-athletic, 6-foot-7 Alatishe filled up the box score with nine rebounds (four offensive), four assists, four blocks and three steals. He had eight points, six points, three blocks and two steals in the second half as OSU (11-10, 7-8) used a 17-0 run to pull away from the Utes (9-9, 6-8).

Alatishe has had four assists in two straight games, equaling a season best.