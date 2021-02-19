OSU men's basketball: Alatishe continues to show offensive progress

Warith Alatishe’s offensive progress is evident to his coach, Wayne Tinkle, and others who have watched him grow into a player Oregon State isn’t afraid to get the ball to near the basket.
The junior forward, who played the past two years at Nicholls State, has steadily developed better touch around the basket this season and is someone opposing teams now have to game plan for on the offensive end and not just on defense.
Alatishe had his best game of the season Thursday in the Beavers’ 74-56 home win against Utah. He finished with a season-high 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting to raise his scoring average to 9.1.
He now has five double-digit scoring games in Pac-12 play and has scored 10 or more in two of the last three contests. He’s shooting 17 of 31 in that three-game stretch.
The ultra-athletic, 6-foot-7 Alatishe filled up the box score with nine rebounds (four offensive), four assists, four blocks and three steals. He had eight points, six points, three blocks and two steals in the second half as OSU (11-10, 7-8) used a 17-0 run to pull away from the Utes (9-9, 6-8).
Alatishe has had four assists in two straight games, equaling a season best.
“I think I was able to show my defense as well as my offense and how I can help guys score as well,” he said.
Tinkle has seen the strides made by a player who earlier in the season settled for fadeaway shots near the hoop.
“He’s much more confident in the paint with the ball in his hands. He’s taking coaching,” the coach said. “I think now he’s just very confident in his ability to jump over guys no matter their size and shoot it at a good percentage. He was a warrior on the glass, got a few easies, and he’s a real threat down there.”
Alatishe has led OSU in rebounding in six straight games and in 16 of 21 contests this season. He’s averaging 8.2 boards per game.
Tinkle called Alatishe “a willing passer” who will make teams pay for double-teaming him.
“He’s come a long way,” Tinkle said. “He’s got to keep his feet on the ground, and we challenge him every day by telling him he still has a ton of growth in front of him, to never be complacent and satisfied.”
Andela’s impact
Oregon State’s second-half run kept Utah scoreless for nearly 10 minutes, with the visitors missing eight straight shots and committing six turnovers in that period.
Rodrigue Andela played a big part as the Beavers pulled away. The reserve junior forward had all seven of his points in that run. He was 3-for-3 shooting with three rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes.
“Rodrigue played great,” senior guard Ethan Thompson said. “He’s a physical presence down there. He’s unselfish, he knows how to rebound. He’s strong and can put the ball up well around the basket.”
Bouncing back
This season has seen Oregon State respond well from difficult stretches.
The Beavers came back after a lopsided 98-64 home loss to Arizona to win three straight and restore hope for a successful year. After mistakes cost them a chance to get a win at the L.A. schools, they came home and took care of business against Washington and Washington State.
Thursday was no different, as OSU ended a three-game losing streak with arguably its most complete game in Pac-12 play.
“I just think we’re a resilient group. There’s a lot that’s been thrown at us in the last 11, 12 months and we stay together,” Tinkle said.
When some players aren’t ready to perform, the coaching staff goes to the bench to find the next player who is prepared and up to the task. There’s been maturity developed as the team has learned from some tough-to-handle defeats earlier in year.
“We can’t step back now,” Tinkle said. “It’s too important now to go back to the things that cost us early on, and that’s the lack of execution, lack of trust in each other, instead of the team concept on both ends. When we do those things we think we can beat anybody.”
