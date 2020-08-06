OSU men's basketball: Alatishe jumps at a chance to play in Pac-12

Alatishe, who could play either forward position, describes his own game as aggressive.

“I’m in attack mode, but at the same time I feel like I can facilitate and get my teammates involved as well,” he said.

He’s a capable scorer who has also made his presence felt on the other end.

“Defense is really important to me, because I feel like in order to win games you have to play defense,” said Alatishe, who has already had talks with his new coaches about his potential role on defense. “I take pride in myself. I don’t like people scoring on me. So there’s that, too.”

Alatishe chose Oregon State over Georgia, Georgetown, Texas A&M and Wichita State. At the time of his April signing, Tinkle said: “He is an explosive athlete and plays with energy and tenacity, truly an impressive rebounder for his position and an incredible finisher in the paint. He's a talented player right now, but with him having to potentially sit out a year, we feel he'll grow by leaps and bounds in that time.”

Alatishe is in Corvallis, but whether he’ll be in an Oregon State uniform for the coming season is still uncertain. He and the Beavers are waiting to hear if his waiver submitted to the NCAA is approved, allowing him immediate eligibility.