OSU men's basketball: Alatishe jumps at a chance to play in Pac-12

Warith Alatishe was presented an opportunity to play basketball at a bigger school in a higher-profile conference and he took it.
From the Southland Conference to the Pac-12, where the 6-7 forward will have a chance to shine. Alatishe signed with the Oregon State men and has been on campus with his new teammates for a few weeks.
“I felt like I had a great season. I felt like I could play at this level and I felt like I was good enough,” said Alatishe, a Nigerian native who played high school basketball in Houston.
Alatishe made strides between his first and second seasons at Nicholls State, located in Thibodaux, La., a town with a population of roughly 15,000 people about 60 miles west of New Orleans.
He went from seeing limited time in 13 games as a freshman to starting 29 of 31 as a sophomore while averaging 10.9 rebounds, 8.3 rebounds with 53 steals and 41 blocks. The Colonels (21-10) won their last three regular-season games.
Alatishe played basketball growing up but competed on an organized team for the first time as a high school junior. Some of the on-court instruction he’s getting with the Beavers, he’s learning for the first time.
“The more time he has with us, the more improvement he’s going to continue to show,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said this week. “He’s just so dang athletic it looks effortless for him to get off the floor, to go grab rebounds or score above the rim.”
Alatishe, who could play either forward position, describes his own game as aggressive.
“I’m in attack mode, but at the same time I feel like I can facilitate and get my teammates involved as well,” he said.
He’s a capable scorer who has also made his presence felt on the other end.
“Defense is really important to me, because I feel like in order to win games you have to play defense,” said Alatishe, who has already had talks with his new coaches about his potential role on defense. “I take pride in myself. I don’t like people scoring on me. So there’s that, too.”
Alatishe chose Oregon State over Georgia, Georgetown, Texas A&M and Wichita State. At the time of his April signing, Tinkle said: “He is an explosive athlete and plays with energy and tenacity, truly an impressive rebounder for his position and an incredible finisher in the paint. He's a talented player right now, but with him having to potentially sit out a year, we feel he'll grow by leaps and bounds in that time.”
Alatishe is in Corvallis, but whether he’ll be in an Oregon State uniform for the coming season is still uncertain. He and the Beavers are waiting to hear if his waiver submitted to the NCAA is approved, allowing him immediate eligibility.
Recruited by OSU assistant Marlon Stewart, Alatishe wasn’t able to see the campus in person before signing. But he says the virtual tour he was given by Oregon State’s staff was more than most schools did.
Stewart told Alatishe the vision and plan they had for him in the program and Alatishe “fell in love with it.”
College basketball players are currently limited to individual work with no close contact with coaches and teammates. But Alatishe likes what he’s seen with his new team, specifically the chemistry taking place despite a large number of first-year players. Everyone is taking it serious and “everybody looks like they’re hungry to win.”
Eager to improve, Alatishe has been working with Stewart on ball handling and his jumpshot.
He also appreciates the time Tinkle has given to help him.
“He’s always taking me to the side and areas that I can improve. Little workouts, coaching me and stuff like that,” Alatishe said. “That’s how you get better, getting feedback from somebody that knows more than you about the game.”
