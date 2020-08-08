OSU men's basketball: Andela give Beavers a physical, low-post presence

Coach Wayne Tinkle describes incoming junior transfer Rodrigue Andela as “a real physical presence that we’ve really felt we’ve lacked.”
At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, the Cameroon native gives Oregon State’s men’s basketball team added size alongside returning contributors Roman Silva and Dearon Tucker.
Andela discovered the game not long before coming to the United States four years ago to attend Aspire Basketball Academy at Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was considered a three-star recruit.
Despite a lack of experience, he found success in two years at Kilgore College, a junior college in Kilgore, Texas.
Andela, 21, was named to the all-Region 14 East Zone first team this past season after averaging 12.4 points while shooting 66.7% from the floor, 9.0 rebounds and a region-best 2.2 blocks in 24.3 minutes. The Rangers were 21-9 overall, 21-7 in conference play.
He’s proven to have an all-around game and can play the power forward or center position.
“I’ve got long arms so I can rebound, block shots, play defense. “I run the floor and I can shoot the 3. I can also drive the ball,” said Andela, who was ranked the No. 28 junior college player by a recruiting site.
As a freshman at Kilgore, he averaged 10.5 points, with a field goal percentage of 67.4, and 7.1 rebounds.
"I'm really excited to announce the addition of Rodrigue to our program,” Tinkle said at the time of Andela’s signing in April. "He's a great young man number one, but a real warrior on the court. He brings a physicality to the post position we haven't had in a while.
“At 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, he'll be a force down low on both ends of the court. He has extremely long arms and a great touch, but his best attribute may be how relentless he is on the boards. We can't wait to get him out here and get to work."
That work has started, as players were allowed to start workouts with coaches present about three weeks ago. Andela, like his fellow newcomers, says Oregon State is doing a good job of keeping the athletes as safe as possible during the pandemic.
In his home country, he was encouraged to try basketball. He liked it, joined a basketball club and started watching games. That eventually led to him moving to the Phoenix area, where his brother now lives. Back home, his father is a high school principal and his mother is a teacher.
Andela has dreams of playing in the NBA, and he believes Oregon State is a good place to help him get there. When his basketball career is over, he wants to get a job in cybersecurity. He’s majoring in human development and family science.
Andela says his first week back on the court at Oregon State was hard because he wasn’t in shape. His conditioning has improved since then, and he’s seen progress since starting to work with his new team. He’s currently working to improve his drive and his shot.
“I think the coaches are good. They try to help me every day to get down my game,” Andela said.
