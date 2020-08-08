OSU men's basketball: Andela give Beavers a physical, low-post presence

"I'm really excited to announce the addition of Rodrigue to our program,” Tinkle said at the time of Andela’s signing in April. "He's a great young man number one, but a real warrior on the court. He brings a physicality to the post position we haven't had in a while.

“At 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, he'll be a force down low on both ends of the court. He has extremely long arms and a great touch, but his best attribute may be how relentless he is on the boards. We can't wait to get him out here and get to work."

That work has started, as players were allowed to start workouts with coaches present about three weeks ago. Andela, like his fellow newcomers, says Oregon State is doing a good job of keeping the athletes as safe as possible during the pandemic.

In his home country, he was encouraged to try basketball. He liked it, joined a basketball club and started watching games. That eventually led to him moving to the Phoenix area, where his brother now lives. Back home, his father is a high school principal and his mother is a teacher.

Andela has dreams of playing in the NBA, and he believes Oregon State is a good place to help him get there. When his basketball career is over, he wants to get a job in cybersecurity. He’s majoring in human development and family science.