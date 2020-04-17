OSU men's basketball: Another signing puts program two over scholarship limit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State men’s basketball added one more to its current signing class Friday, leaving the program two over the 13-player scholarship limit.

Maurice Calloo, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, played at Oklahoma State as a true freshman in 2018-19 and then this past season at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, where he started 24 of 33 games and averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He had season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds.

He shot 45.6% from the field, 35.1 from 3-point range and 76.7 from the free-throw line.

Indian Hills had a 30-3 record and were set to play in the junior college national tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

At Oklahoma State, Calloo averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 10.8 minutes in 16 games.

He was dismissed from the team in January 2019 following an alleged vandalism of two vehicles using a BB airgun in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and eventually committed to Cleveland State but didn't enroll. Two Oklahoma State teammates were also said to be involved and were also dismissed.