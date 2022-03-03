OSU men's basketball: Another tough one for the Beavers, this time in Pullman

Another close game, another tough loss for Oregon State.

The Beavers found their way back from a late 11-point deficit Thursday night, only to fall a few short in their 16th straight defeat.

After OSU closed within two, Michael Flowers hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to give the host Cougars a 71-67 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Maurice Calloo equaled a career high with 20 points to go with seven rebounds for the Beavers (3-26, 1-18), who finish the regular season Saturday at Washington.

Dexter Akanno added 12 points, Jarod Lucas 11 points, Ahmad Rand 10 points and Roman Silva eight points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

TJ Bamba had 16 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (17-13, 10-9).

The Cougars scored 12 straight points in the first half and seven in a row in the second, but the shorthanded Beavers didn’t go away.

“We responded to both of those runs but just came up a little short,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said in a postgame radio interview.

Five straight points by Flowers gave the Cougars a five-point lead with 12:50 left, marking the biggest lead for either team since the Beavers led by eight late in the first half.

Rand, limited in the first half by foul trouble, scored off an offensive rebound, hit a 3-pointer then dunked off a Glenn Taylor Jr. assist to tie the game at 49-all with 9:18 remaining.

WSU came back with the next seven points, the last seven by Bamba, to regain control.

OSU answered with a Lucas baseline jumper and a Calloo 3-pointer to get it back to two. But the Cougars used a 10-3 run over a two-minute stretch, going up 66-57 with 3:44 left, to put the pressure on the Beavers.

Washington State would go up 11 before Oregon State used an 8-1 run, capped by an Akanno 3-pointer with 1:19 to go, to close within four. After a Flowers airball 3-point attempt, Akanno hit a short jumper with 26 seconds remaining.

Oregon State 24 of 58 overall, 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and 10 of 14 on free throws. Washington State was 24 of 62, 9 of 23 and 14 of 19, respectively.

Oregon State was down to six scholarship players and a walk-on Thursday and played six. Forward Warith Alatishe (knees) and point guard Dashawn Davis were both unavailable.

The teams were meeting for the second time in four days.

Playing the Cougars on Monday in Corvallis, the Beavers led by 13 in the second half before eventually losing 103-97 in overtime. It was Oregon State’s third game in five days and its second overtime defeat in that stretch.

Oregon State survived a 12-0 run late in the first half by Washington State to get to the half even at 32-all.

The Cougars scored the first seven points of the game, but the Beavers later put together a 9-0 run with scoring from four different players to lead 12-8.

A 7-0 run — on a Silva hook, two Calloo free throws and a Taylor 3-pointer — put OSU ahead 25-16. The Beavers led 28-20 when the Cougars scored the next 12 points over a three-plus-minute stretch.

But Calloo’s four free throws provided the only scoring by either team in the last three minutes of the half. Oregon State didn’t hit a field goal in the final six minutes and managed to forge a tie at the break.

Calloo had 12 points and Silva six points and seven rebounds at halftime.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

