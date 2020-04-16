OSU men's basketball: Beavers add one more to signing class

Oregon State men’s basketball on Thursday announced a third player joining the program in the spring signing period.
Warith Alatishe, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Houston, Texas, played the last two seasons at Nicholls State.
He started 29 of 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the floor. He was an all-Southland Conference third-team selection and tied a single-game school record with 16 rebounds against Southeastern Louisiana.
Alatishe and the Colonels went 21-10 overall and 15-5 in the Southland. Nicholls was the No. 3 seed in the Southland tournament.
Alatishe also had interest from Georgia, Georgetown, Texas A&M and Wichita State.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle alluded to Alatishe possibly not playing this coming season after transferring. The addition of Alatishe gives the program 14 scholarship players, one more than the maximum allowed.
“We’re extremely excited with our signing of Warith. He is an explosive athlete and plays with energy and tenacity, truly an impressive rebounder for his position and an incredible finisher in the paint,” Tinkle said in a release. “He’s a talented player right now, but with him having to potentially sit out a year, we feel he’ll grow by leaps and bounds in that time. He’s really a great kid from a great family that we’re thrilled to be adding to our program.”
Alatishe joins two junior college transfers who signed Wednesday — point guard Tariq Silver (6-5, 200) from Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College and forward Rodrigue Andela (6-8, 245) from Kilgore (Tex.) College.
Small forward Isaiah Johnson (6-7, 210) signed with the Beavers last November.
Johnson attends Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California, where he played with OSU freshman guard Gianni Hunt. Oregon State junior guard Ethan Thompson and his brother, OSU graduate Stephen Thompson Jr., also played at Bishop Montgomery.
