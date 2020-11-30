OSU men's basketball: Beavers add Santa Clara to schedule

The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added a nonconference game against Santa Clara to its schedule and will take on the Broncos on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. inside Gill Coliseum. The game will air live on Pac-12 Networks.
The Beavers have opened the season with back-to-back wins over California and Northwest. OSU will hit the road for its Pac-12 opener at Washington State on Wednesday.
Oregon State returns home to play Wyoming at 1 p.m. Sunday and Portland at 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
