OSU men's basketball: Beavers add transfer forward for next season

“Ahmad is an A-plus human and person and will be a great representation of Oregon State and the men’s basketball program,” said Jake Williams, who coached Rand at USC Salkehatchie. “He is an elite athlete with cat-like twitch and quickness. He changes the game on the defensive end with his supreme shot blocking ability and it’s impossible to keep off the offensive glass. He has developed his skill level and his body, and his best basketball is still ahead of him. Ahmad is a personal favorite of mine and I can’t wait to see the success he has with Oregon State.”