OSU men's basketball: Beavers add two to signing class

Oregon State men’s basketball on Wednesday added two players to its 2020 signing class.
Point guard Tariq Silver and forward Rodrigue Andela are both juniors with two years of remaining eligibility.
Silver (6-foot-5, 200 pounds), from Clarksville, Tennessee, competed this past season at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
He averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while being named to the Panhandle Conference first team and the conference’s newcomer of the year. Silver shot 49.3% from the floor, including 45.5 from 3-point range.
He also had interest from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, Temple, Toledo, Texas, Utah State and Wichita State.
Silver, who attended Northwest High School in Clarksville, redshirted his first year at Eastern Michigan and then played 22 games (starting two) while averaging 3.3 points in 9.4 minutes for the Eagles in the 2018-19 season.
He announced his verbal commitment to Oregon State on April 3.
“He brings good size and physicality to the guard position and has the ability to play multiple positions,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He's really going to be a valuable weapon. His size will allow him to be a great defender for us as well.”
Andela (6-8, 245), from Yaounde, Cameroon, played two seasons at Kilgore College, a community college in Kilgore, Texas. He was named to the all-Region 14 first team this past season after averaging 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and a region-best 2.2 blocks in 24.3 minutes.
Andeala made a verbal commitment to Oregon State in early March. In high school, he played at Aspire Basketball Academy at Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"He’s a real warrior on the court,” coach Tinkle said. “He brings a physicality to the post position we haven’t had in a while. He has extremely long arms and a great touch, but his best attribute may be how relentless he is on the boards.”
Small forward Isaiah Johnson signed with the Beavers last November during the early signing period.
Johnson (6-7, 210) played his high school junior season with current OSU player Gianni Hunt at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California.
"We are very excited to be adding Isaiah to our program. He's a great kid from a great family and plays at a great program at Bishop Montgomery High School. He's a 6-foot-7 forward who can play a couple of different positions. He's very athletic and has a high basketball IQ,” coach Tinkle said in November.
"What we love most is his motor. Of all of the guys we watched play the last couple of years, his was the most relentless on the court on both ends. He's going to add a lot to our program on and off the court and will be a great ambassador for Beaver Nation.”
