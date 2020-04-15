OSU men's basketball: Beavers add two to signing class

Andela (6-8, 245), from Yaounde, Cameroon, played two seasons at Kilgore College, a community college in Kilgore, Texas. He was named to the all-Region 14 first team this past season after averaging 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and a region-best 2.2 blocks in 24.3 minutes.

Andeala made a verbal commitment to Oregon State in early March. In high school, he played at Aspire Basketball Academy at Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"He’s a real warrior on the court,” coach Tinkle said. “He brings a physicality to the post position we haven’t had in a while. He has extremely long arms and a great touch, but his best attribute may be how relentless he is on the boards.”

Small forward Isaiah Johnson signed with the Beavers last November during the early signing period.

Johnson (6-7, 210) played his high school junior season with current OSU player Gianni Hunt at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California.

"We are very excited to be adding Isaiah to our program. He's a great kid from a great family and plays at a great program at Bishop Montgomery High School. He's a 6-foot-7 forward who can play a couple of different positions. He's very athletic and has a high basketball IQ,” coach Tinkle said in November.

"What we love most is his motor. Of all of the guys we watched play the last couple of years, his was the most relentless on the court on both ends. He's going to add a lot to our program on and off the court and will be a great ambassador for Beaver Nation.”

