The recent departure of Glenn Taylor Jr. to the NCAA transfer portal created a scholarship spot on the Oregon State men’s basketball team.

The Beavers this week announced the signing of 6-foot-5 guard Nate Meithof, who attended McNary High School in Keizer and spent this past season leading College of Southern Idaho to a 29-2 record.

“This is a great opportunity for me to and a great fit,” Meithof said in a release. “I feel like I will fit right in because of the way the Beavers play, and because of the coaching staff and the belief they have in me. It’s a place where I will be pushed daily, and I can foresee great growth in myself and the team.”

A three-year varsity player at McNary, Meithof was the Mountain Valley Conference player of the year in 2019 as a sophomore. He helped the team to winning records all three years and two state playoff appearances.

He averaged 25 points a game his senior season and left the school as the second-leading scorer in program history.

Meithof spent his first collegiate season at Westmont College, an NAIA school in Santa Barbara, California. He led the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points (with 12 20-point games) and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He was named the Golden State Athletic Conference freshman of the year and received all-conference honors.

At College of Idaho this past season, Meithof played under former Oregon State assistant coach Jeff Reinert. Reinert went on to serve as an assistant at Fresno State, where one of his recruits is current NBA star Paul George.

Meithof and the Golden Eagles went 17-0 in conference play before losing in the first round of the national junior college tournament.

He led the team in scoring last season at 16.5 points a game. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds, shot 51.5% overall and led CSI with 45 steals while starting all 31 games.

Meithof will join true freshman forwards Gavin Marrs and Thomas Ndong as newcomers on the OSU roster next season.

“Nate’s a terrific addition to our program,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He has really worked hard and improved over the last several years. He’s a high-level shooter and scorer, and with his IQ he understands the importance of passing and cutting as well. The most important thing is he’s a proven winner, as his team spent most of the year ranked No. 1 in the country. Nate really grew under coach Reinert’s leadership and we believe he’ll be ready to contribute immediately.”

Taylor, a sophomore forward, averaged 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while making 26 starts and helping OSU to 11 wins.