OSU men's basketball: Beavers can't keep up with Bruins

A fast start didn’t last long enough for Oregon State on Saturday night.

Looking for an upset win at No. 3 UCLA, the Beavers shot the ball well for most of the first half but couldn’t keep up with the Bruins.

Johnny Juzang scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to go with six rebounds and three assists to lead UCLA to an 81-65 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Dashawn Davis had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds and Jarod Lucas also had 12 points for the Beavers (3-13, 1-5), who were outscored by 17 points over the final 27 minutes. Dexter Akanno added eight points and three rebounds.

Warith Alatishe, OSU’s second-leading scorer, went scoreless on just one field goal attempt. The senior forward had four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes

UCLA (11-2, 3-1), coming off a loss to Oregon two days earlier, shot 29 of 47 (61.7% overall) and won points in the paint 40-22. The Bruins played without Jamie Jaquez Jr., a junior wing averaging 13.3 points, due to an ankle injury.

Oregon State shot 25 of 57 (43.9), but only 14 of 40 after starting the game 11 of 17. The Beavers were 8 of 20 on 3-pointers, including two makes each for Akanno and Lucas.

Foul trouble and turnovers, areas that hindered the Beavers in the first half, continued to do so early in the second.

UCLA used a 7-0 run, capped by a Juzang 3-pointer, to take go ahead 53-39, its biggest lead to that point.

Five straight OSU points, including a Maurice Calloo 3, had the Beavers back within nine.

But Juzang started to find his rhythm, scoring five straight in a 7-0 run to again extend the Bruins’ advantage to 16.

Oregon State never got closer than 10 from there as UCLA continued to shoot and score at a high level.

Hot shooting for both teams led to a tight contest for the game’s first 14 minutes.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Akanno, Lucas and Ahmad Rand had the Beavers 7 of 10 from the floor and in the lead at 17-15. A deep ball by Tre Williams gave OSU its last lead of the half at 26-25.

Davis’ layup with 5:01 left in the half put the Beavers at 11-of-17 shooting. It came during a 15-4 UCLA run that saw the Bruins go ahead by 10.

OSU finished the half making just two of nine shots and UCLA went into the break up eight. Turnovers piled up for the Beavers, who had nine at halftime to the Bruins’ 4.

Four Oregon State starters had two fouls in the first half. Alatishe and Roman Silva, two of those players, combined for four points, two field goal attempts and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

Silva, a senior center, fouled out after collection six points on 2-of-2 shooting and three rebounds in 17 minutes.

UCLA sophomore Jaylen Clark, in the starting lineup in place of Jaquez, had nine of the Bruins’ first 19 points and finished with 11.

