OSU men's basketball: Beavers charting a path back to the culture that led to success

The culture that Wayne Tinkle and his staff built over seven years was damaged this past season for several reasons, and they’re in a hurry to return to the status quo.

Oregon State men’s basketball had a dysfunctional roster, and the program took several steps backward on its way to a 3-28 record, unquestionably one of the worst seasons in school history. After an NCAA Elite Eight run a year earlier, the drop to rock bottom felt like an even steeper descent.

Many of the seven new scholarship players didn’t mesh well with the returners. Combined with injuries, other circumstances that kept players off the court and a string of close losses in the first five weeks of the season, the result was a team that lacked necessary chemistry.

“We weren’t able to ever get to that team approach and the team over anything individual, and it was unfortunate,” said Tinkle, the Beavers’ head coach. “You could see it. Good kids and everything, but … there was something that kept us from coming together and really putting the team success over anything individual. That’s a big part of what we’re going to be looking at as we try to fix things and move forward.”

Added Tinkle: “That’s what was disappointing for me, because some years the talent might ebb and flow with injuries or whatever. One thing we’ve always done at Oregon State is had a team out there that our fan base can be really proud of on and off the court. We felt like maybe we weren’t quite there this year, but we vow to get back to that very, very quickly.”

In a few weeks, just as they have in the past, the Beavers’ coaches will sit down with each player and discuss their futures with the team.

Tinkle says he and the coaches believe they need to “peel back all the layers” in deciding who will stay and who will go. The goal is for next year’s group to be one with players making the right moves on and off the playing floor to help the team succeed.

Walk-on and Corvallis High graduate DyShawn Hobson announced recently his plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal. None of Hobson’s now-former teammates have publicly said via social media that they are joining him, but given the current state of college athletics others will likely follow in the coming days.

“We understand there’s going to be some decisions, but we’re also going to make some of those tough decisions as well,” Tinkle said. “I know sometimes they’re tough because it might be players that have had decent roles for you. But when you look behind the scenes, and the locker room and practices day in and day out, people can be assured that we’re going to make the best decisions for our program moving forward as far as getting back to where we’re playing fundamentally sound, disciplined, cohesive, tough basketball.”

Oregon State believed it had brought in “some really good players” when it got six newcomers from the transfer portal last spring and summer, Tinkle said.

The talent shined through at times in the five who took the floor. Center Chol Marial was declared academically ineligible and never played. Guard Dashawn Davis, a first-team junior college All-American a year earlier, proved to be the most productive of the newcomers. He started 21 of the 27 games he played in and led the Pac-12 in assists.

But “maybe some didn’t play out as we expected, whether it was us or the circumstances,” Tinkle said. “It’s tough, and you see other programs that thrive in it. But it’s tough, because it’s hard to build a program when there’s so much turnover. Guys, want what they want when they want it or they’re going to leave. So what we’ve got to do is put together a group we feel we can really move forward with as far as making sure we get the right pieces.”

Oregon State found success in searching the portal during the previous offseason. OSU brought in five new scholarship players, and three of them were key contributors in the Beavers’ improbable postseason run.

But it just wasn’t the same the next time around.

Senior center Roman Silva and true freshman forward Glenn Taylor Jr. were the Oregon State players Tinkle frequently praised this past season for giving the team the leadership and effort it needed.

This week, Tinkle said he was proud of Silva, in his third year in the program.

“Not the most vocal guy, just his day-in, day-out commitment on and off the court to what we were trying to do,” the coach said.

Tinkle said Taylor was given no promises but instead told that if he took the approach of working hard and earning a prominent role he would be rewarded. Taylor was named to the Pac-12’s all-freshman team by the conference’s coaches at the end of the regular season.

“Our culture took a big hit for a lot of reasons, and we’re going to get back to the culture we’re used to rapidly, and he’s going to play a big hand in that,” Tinkle said of Taylor.

Tinkle says his team has a “great jumpstart” on next season with the signings of wing Michael Rataj, from Germany, and forward Tyler Bilodeau, from Washington state, plus the expected April signings of two others.

The coach describes the two committed but unsigned players as those “that are high-character, talented guys, guys like we’ve got in the past, along with a guy like Glenn (Taylor) – I say Glenn because he’s our youngest player in the program currently – can really start that foundation again, much like that 2015 recruiting class.”

Class of 2022 high school players Jayden Stevens, a forward from Washington state, and Nick Krass, a shooting guard from Mississippi, have said on social media that they have committed to the Beavers.

Tinkle says he’s motivated to get his program back on its feet.

Oregon State has shown an ability to hold its own in the Pac-12 in eight seasons with Tinkle as head coach. During that time, the Beavers have had five winning seasons, two NCAA tournament appearances and three years at .500 or better in conference.

But 3-28, with an 18-game losing streak to end the season, is what many have on their minds.

“I know there’s frustration out there, and I understand it. But we’ve also got expectations at Oregon State, which is a good thing,” Tinkle said. “We’ll make sure going forward that we’ve got a group of guys out there that are going to let us coach them, that are going to come to work every day with hard hats and lunch pails, and we’ll get back to playing the way we’ve built this program to play.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

