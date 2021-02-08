OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall flat at Colorado in 29-point loss

Colorado’s offensive snowball simply rolled over Oregon State on Monday.

The Beavers, playing at altitude and in their third game in five days, couldn’t find the momentum or enough shots to fall to keep up.

Colorado backed up the offensive efficiency that it’s leaned on this season to take a 78-49 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at CU Events Center in Boulder.

"Obviously fatigue had a little bit to do with it, but we’re disappointed with the (lack of) fight and really the discipline to do things the way we we’re supposed to do them,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.

The Buffaloes (15-5, 9-4) led by 13 at halftime then opened the second half with an 11-1 run that essentially put the game away with the struggles that the Beavers (10-8, 6-6) were having on both ends of the floor.

Colorado led by as many as 33 in a game that produced OSU’s season-low point total and its worst shooting percentage of the year at 32.7%. The Beavers also had a season-high 20 turnovers and a season-low seven assists.

Ethan Thompson had 10 points and Roman Silva seven points and five rebounds for Oregon State, which continues its busy February schedule with a Thursday game at Arizona.