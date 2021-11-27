OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall to Nittany Lions, 60-45

The Oregon State men's basketball team fell 60-45 to Penn State on Saturday afternoon at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

The Beavers trailed 29-17 at the half and could not put together a second-half rally.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 11 points and Warith Alatishe had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Nittany Lions (4-2) led in rebounds (35-28) and assists (14-3), and made 12 of 30 3-point attempts (40%) while the Beavers were 4 for 17 (24%).

Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 14 points.

On Friday, Oregon State rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling to Wake Forest, 80-77.

After falling behind 48-29 at the half, the Beavers outscored the Demon Deacons 40-21 in the second half.

Oregon State's Lucas missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer in overtime.

Rodrigue Andela led Oregon State with 16 points and Alatishe had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Alondes Williams scored a game-high 24 points for Wake Forest.

Oregon State (1-6) will open Pac-12 Conference play on Thursday at California. The Beavers will return home for another Pac-12 game against Arizona at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.