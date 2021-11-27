 Skip to main content
MEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall to Nittany Lions, 60-45

The Oregon State men's basketball team fell 60-45 to Penn State on Saturday afternoon at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

The Beavers trailed 29-17 at the half and could not put together a second-half rally.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 11 points and Warith Alatishe had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Nittany Lions (4-2) led in rebounds (35-28) and assists (14-3), and made 12 of 30 3-point attempts (40%) while the Beavers were 4 for 17 (24%).

Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 14 points.

On Friday, Oregon State rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling to Wake Forest, 80-77.

After falling behind 48-29 at the half, the Beavers outscored the Demon Deacons 40-21 in the second half.

Oregon State's Lucas missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer in overtime. 

Rodrigue Andela led Oregon State with 16 points and Alatishe had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks. 

Alondes Williams scored a game-high 24 points for Wake Forest.

Oregon State (1-6) will open Pac-12 Conference play on Thursday at California. The Beavers will return home for another Pac-12 game against Arizona at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

• More Beavers sports coverage 

OSU MENS BASKETBALL

SIGNING: This week Oregon State announced the addition of Michael Rataj to its 2022 signing class. Rataj is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound wing from Augsburg, Germany. 

“We’re excited to be bringing Michael into our program,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said in a release. “He’s had great experience at the BBL level in Germany and will bring incredible maturity, work ethic and character to our team. He is a talented wing who can score at all three levels and will fight you defensively. He’s a prospect with great potential and fits perfectly with our other signee Tyler Bilodeau.”

Rataj was selected to play for the German U15, U16 and U18 National teams. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the FIBA U18 European Challengers in 2021. He also competed with FC Bayern Basketball at the Germany Champions Cup.

