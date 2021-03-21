OSU men's basketball: Beavers fight off Cowboys to reach Sweet 16

Later, Cunningham hit a deep two-pointer to finish a 5-0 run that left the Beavers ahead 54-52 with 11:20 remaining.

But the Cowboys’ shots were suddenly off the mark. They missed 11 straight as the Beavers’ found their second wind.

With fouls piling up it became a free-throw festival. Every personal in the final 12 minutes led to foul shots.

Oregon State answered with a 12-3 run — six points coming at the foul line and six total points from Thompson — to go back ahead by 11.

The Cowboys closed within six before Warith Alatishe blocked Cunningham and Thompson converted an and-1 on the other end. But Oklahoma State answered with six in a hurry with two 3-pointers off the help of a Beavers turnover.

Thompson had the next score, a contested elbow jumper at the end of the shot clock to put Oregon State up 72-67 with 2:40 left. That started a 10-3 run that helped the Beavers put the game away and continue their Cinderella run.

What has kept the Beavers confident through such a run?

“I think we’ve always had that confidence, but we had to take a further step and believe in ourselves and then trust and believe in each other,” Thompson said.