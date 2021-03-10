OSU men's basketball: Beavers fight through adversity to find success

Oregon State’s coaching staff did its best to remain patient with the on-court results this season as it focused on developing a youthful team that included five newcomers.
The coaches knew it would take time, and the players followed that patience, accepting the thought that the Beavers’ best days were still ahead and continuing to work for progress.
“We’ve developed some leadership from some younger guys that maybe was absent early on, and all those things have added up to why we’re in the position we’re in,” said coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team meets UCLA in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
There were back-to-back early season home games against Wyoming and Portland that got away from the Beavers (14-12, 10-10). Then a COVID-19 situation in the program that forced road games at Utah and Colorado to be rescheduled.
OSU got embarrassed 98-64 at home to Arizona to drop to 1-3 in Pac-12 play. The Beavers responded with a three-game win streak that included triumphs against USC and Oregon, the top two seeds in this week’s tournament.
Oregon State came up empty on a three-game road trip as it dropped winnable games against the Arizona schools. But the Beavers' resolve saw them win four of the next five to clinch a first-round Pac-12 tournament bye and reach the quarterfinals for a third straight season.
“I think that speaks to the character of our program, just the guys that we have on our team,” senior guard Ethan Thompson said. “I think everybody on our team has a winning mindset and believes in each other that we can do big things, and that starts at the next game after adversity hits. We like to fight and ultimately complete what we can do as a team.”
Tinkle said he likes the progress his team has made this season given all the circumstances, including the limited time to work with the players in the offseason and into the fall with a group that needed to build chemistry and cohesiveness.
The coach says too many times people only look at a team’s record and its disappointing losses and not the impressive wins.
Given the uncertainty of a team that lost career scoring leader Tres Tinkle and a rim protector in Kylor Kelley, the Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 by media that cover the conference.
But the program has answered the non-believers.
“We’re in a great spot, we feel great and we believe (Thursday) is a great opportunity for us. We want to keep the ride going,” coach Tinkle said.
UCLA (17-8, 13-6) stands in the way of Oregon State reaching the Pac-12 semifinals for the first time since 2012.
The Bruins defeated the Beavers 57-52 on Jan. 30 in their only regular-season meeting this season.
UCLA’s Cody Riley, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, had 16 points and nine rebounds. Thompson had 16 points five assists.
The Bruins’ 32.7% field goal percentage was the Beavers’ best defensive mark of the season outside the game against Northwest, an NAIA school. OSU won points in the paint 24-16, but UCLA had a 23-7 edge in free-throw attempts.
Thompson said that no game is perfect and that you can always play better.
“But we feel that was one game where we could have dialed in and played the whole 40 minutes,” he said. “We were able to make a couple runs in that game but the thing with us is playing the whole 40 minutes and getting off to a good start and maintaining our energy the rest of the game.”
Added coach Tinkle: “We feel like we’ve grown since then, some good basketball obviously. They’re a tough team, very well-coached and a lot of talent but we certainly should be confident and loose heading into that one.”
It was the lone UCLA win in a stretch of three losses in four games as the Bruins dropped out of the top spot in the Pac-12 standings. UCLA also lost its last three in the regular season, including a one-point defeat to rival USC that sent the Bruins to the four seed in the Pac-12 tournament.
Hunt’s progress
Tinkle said he’s proud of the growth and maturity sophomore guard Gianni Hunt has shown this season.
For most of the season, Hunt had difficulty and frustration trying to figure out how he could positively impact the team.
“He just kind of wanted us to unleash him. We had to convince him he had to continue to learn and mature with his decision-making. To his credit, he’s really done that,” the coach said. “He’s played some pretty inspired basketball especially the last few weeks. But he’s been really disciplined, under control by and large and has had a huge impact in our runs.”
Hunt has season highs of 17 points, six assists and three steals and is averaging 20.4 minutes, fifth on the team.
Thompson says Hunt brings energy on both ends of the court and is a great defender and playmaker. Coming off the bench, Hunt raises the pace of the game and helps the Beavers get good looks in transition.
Tinkle said he pushed hard for Hunt for the Pac-12’s sixth man of the year award, which was given to Arizona’s Jordan Brown.
“I thought he was very deserving of that, especially the way he’s been playing late in the year for a team that made a heck of a run,” Tinkle said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.