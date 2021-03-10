OSU men's basketball: Beavers fight through adversity to find success

“I think that speaks to the character of our program, just the guys that we have on our team,” senior guard Ethan Thompson said. “I think everybody on our team has a winning mindset and believes in each other that we can do big things, and that starts at the next game after adversity hits. We like to fight and ultimately complete what we can do as a team.”

Tinkle said he likes the progress his team has made this season given all the circumstances, including the limited time to work with the players in the offseason and into the fall with a group that needed to build chemistry and cohesiveness.

The coach says too many times people only look at a team’s record and its disappointing losses and not the impressive wins.

Given the uncertainty of a team that lost career scoring leader Tres Tinkle and a rim protector in Kylor Kelley, the Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 by media that cover the conference.

But the program has answered the non-believers.

“We’re in a great spot, we feel great and we believe (Thursday) is a great opportunity for us. We want to keep the ride going,” coach Tinkle said.

UCLA (17-8, 13-6) stands in the way of Oregon State reaching the Pac-12 semifinals for the first time since 2012.

