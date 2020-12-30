OSU men's basketball: Beavers' game Thursday against Stanford postponed

Oregon State’s Pac-12 men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday against Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols within the Beavers’ program, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the Oregon State and Stanford programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Oregon State’s game against California was still scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Gill Coliseum and be televised on Pac-12 Network.

The game against Stanford is the third postponement of an Oregon State game this weekend after the women's program's games against UCLA (Friday) and USC (Sunday) were previously postponed due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols within the program.

