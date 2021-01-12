OSU men's basketball: Beavers get back to practice court; Arizona game on as scheduled

Another OSU player remains in COVID-19 protocol.

“The theme has been no excuses, no explanations. We roll with what we have and we throw our best shot out there. So that’s what we’re going to continue to do,” the coach said. “It is what it is. We’ve got to get games in and we’ll make sure whoever we’ve got rolling into Thursday is prepared, then they’ve got to go out there and get after it for us.”

Oregon State will have its three assistant coaches — associate head coach Kerry Rupp, Marlon Stewart and Stephen Thompson — back on the bench after missing the last two games following a positive test by one of the coaches, Tinkle said.

Tinkle addressed player concerns after that positive test and said that Tuesday was a little like the first day back after the result with some “uneasiness.” But the players were assured that the safety protocols in place at Oregon State “are as good as anywhere,” Tinkle said.

“Still, you’ve got to imagine being 18 to 22 years old, away from home, dealing with some of these things,” he said. “I’ll admit it, there’s probably been times that that’s weighed on some guys more than others and it’s hurt us. It’s hard to try to wash that out of them with all that they’ve gone through.”