OSU men's basketball: Beavers ink Taylor Jr.

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Monday the addition of Glenn Taylor Jr. who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the men's basketball program beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Taylor Jr., a 6-foot-6 forward from Las Vegas, joins 6-foot-4 guard Dexter Akanno, 6-foot-3 guard Dashawn Davis, 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial, 6-foot-8 forward Ahmad Rand and 6-foot-5 guard Tre’ Williams in the class of 2021-22.

“We’re excited to be adding Glenn to our team,” Tinkle said. “He’s a hard-nosed, skilled athlete who brings a lot of toughness and energy to the court. He’s from a great family and we’re happy that they’re joining our Beaver family. We think he has a bright future and will add a lot to our program.”

Taylor Jr. attended Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler this past season and averaged 14.3 points per game. He was named a four-star recruit by 247Sports and rated the 22nd best small forward in the nation.

He attended Cheyenne High in Las Vegas his freshman through junior seasons and started every game. He averaged 11.5 points as a freshman, 19.0 points as a sophomore and 24.2 points as a junior.

Taylor Jr. said he chose Oregon State because “of how genuine and real the coaching staff were with me. Also because I felt the program can become something really big and it’s a place where I can focus and work on my game.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0