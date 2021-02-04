OSU men's basketball: Beavers jump out fast and never trail in win against Huskies

Oregon State has grown tired of its slow offensive starts and having to play from behind too many times in conference play.

The Beavers didn’t allow that to happen Thursday night and instead turned the table against Washington and fended off every run the Huskies had to throw at them.

Fueled by strong shooting and productive offense, OSU jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first six-plus minutes and never trailed in a 91-71 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State (9-7, 5-5) wouldn’t let Washington (3-13, 2-9), which gives up the most points in the conference, to get any closer than 10 in the second half after the Beavers led by 12 at halftime.

The balanced scoring effort to open the game was echoed in the final box score, as all five starters scored in double figures and combined to shoot 29 of 53.

But maybe an even bigger number was the 25 assists, led by Zach Reichle’s eight and fellow senior Ethan Thompson’s seven to just five turnovers. The team assists were a season high outside the early blowout victory against Northwest University and the team turnovers were a season low.