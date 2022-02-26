OSU men's basketball: Beavers lack fire in blowout home loss to Bruins

A compilation of factors Saturday afternoon added up to No. 12 UCLA having a relatively easy time with Oregon State.

The Bruins were coming off a disappointing defeat at Oregon on Thursday, the same day the Beavers pushed 16th-ranked USC to two overtimes before falling by three. UCLA is also playing for Pac-12 and NCAA men’s basketball tournament seeding heading into the final week of the regular season.

OSU was still without six scholarship players for various reasons and couldn’t keep up with UCLA’s up-and-down pace.

The Bruins led by as many as 17 in the first half and scored 22 straight in the second in a 94-55 win at Gill Coliseum.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle didn’t mince words with his opinion on his team’s performance and wasn't about to make any excuses.

“Absolutely unacceptable, and I’m not even going to look to the other night. To not come out and respond for 40 minutes, shame on us,” Tinkle said, noting that there’s been just one other time in his coaching career that his team “mailed it in,” and coincidentally it also fell on senior night, as was the case for the Beavers on Saturday.

“This brought back that horrendous feeling. Very, very disheartening. Given them a lot of credit. They played with a ton of fire and togetherness and selflessness and we didn’t and it ended in a real woodshed job. Hopefully we can find five to seven guys that will be ready to compete for 40 minutes on Monday.”

Maurice Calloo had 13 points and Roman Silva and Glenn Taylor Jr. 10 apiece for Oregon State (3-24, 1-16), which will play its third game in five days Monday night against Washington State in a game that was earlier postponed.

Tyger Campbell had 20 points and five assists for UCLA (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12), which led by as many as 39, the final margin.

Silva scored six straight points early in the second half to cut what had been a 15-point halftime deficit to 11.

But UCLA scored the next eight to eliminate any doubt in the momentum of the contest.

Ahmad Rand’s 3-pointer with 12:59 left ended a 3-of-14 shooting stretch for the Beavers and cut OSU’s deficit to 53-39.

From there, UCLA scored the next 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

UCLA, which defeated Oregon State 81-65 six weeks earlier in Los Angeles, shot 34 of 58 overall, 13 of 20 on free throws and 13 of 15 on free throws. The Beavers were 20 of 49, 5 of 16 and 10 of 12, respectively.

Silva said the fire his team played with Thursday in staying neck and neck with USC was far stronger than what OSU showed Saturday.

“Obviously it’s on us (players),” Lucas added. “I wouldn’t say it’s us running out of gas. Obviously we’re banged up a little toward the end of the season. But we’ve just got to put the pieces together, which is something we’ve been saying for a while, but try and find a group and get going.”

Oregon State recognized Warith Alatishe, Xzavier Malone-Key, Calloo and Silva during a pregame ceremony.

UCLA was without guard Johnny Juzang, the Bruins’ leading scorer, due to an ankle injury.

Oregon State started fast, shooting 6-of-9 and jumping out to a 14-9 lead on 3-pointers from Lucas and Calloo.

UCLA shot well from the start and never really cooled off through the first half. The Bruins answered with an 8-0 run and never trailed again through the half.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins’ spark plug early, scored eight straight points in a 10-2 run as the visitors went ahead 27-18.

UCLA had a 10-0 run late in the half fueled by 3-pointers from Jules Bernard and Campbell.

The Bruins, behind 14 points from Jaquez, went to the half with a 43-28 advantage after shooting 16 of 28 overall and 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. The Beavers missed their last five shots to finish the half 11 of 24.

