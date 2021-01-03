OSU men's basketball: Beavers learning from mistakes; Stanford up next

Not much has come easy for Oregon State men’s basketball this season.

Part of that, by the Beavers’ own omission, has been their mistakes and an inability to follow the game plan on both ends of the court.

Some of those recurring struggles were displayed again Saturday, as OSU treaded water in the first half then finally found some traction against a short-handed Cal squad and pulled away in the closing minutes for a 73-64 victory at Gill Coliseum.

OSU got its third straight win, erasing a late deficit each time to improve to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.

Coach Wayne Tinkle said what the Beavers learned is what they’ve already experienced several times this year.

“When we’re not thinking and playing for each other, we’re less than mediocre. To their credit, they responded to that,” Tinkle said of his team after Saturday’s game. “They started to show more care and want to defensively, then they really started to play for each other offensively. What we’ve shown, is if we can find a way to do that as close to 40 minutes as possible, this team can reach the potential we thought going into the year that we would be capable of.”