OSU men's basketball: Beavers left one team short for home event after Colorado State withdraws

Oregon State men’s basketball is looking to fill a spot in its two-day, four-team event this week after Colorado State had to withdraw.

Colorado State announced Friday that it was pausing team activities through Dec. 2 after two people in their program tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a few hours before, Oregon State released its nonconference schedule, which include the non-bracketed event at Gill that had Colorado State playing California on Wednesday and Oregon State on Thursday.

Oregon State is scheduled to play Northwest, an NAIA school, at noon Wednesday. California's schedule shows it is playing Northwest, as previously announced.

Following this week, Oregon State is slated to open Pac-12 Conference play Dec. 2 at Washington State and return to its nonconference schedule Dec. 6 hosting Wyoming.

The Beavers currently have five nonconference games and are expected to add one more.

