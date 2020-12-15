OSU men's basketball: Beavers look to get back on track defensively

A new voice in the mix might have provided the spark that the Oregon State men’s basketball team is looking for after second-half shortcomings led to three straight losses.

The Beavers turned their attention to defense after breakdowns on that end of the floor resulted in consecutive defeats to Wyoming and Portland.

In a team meeting since last week’s loss to Portland, one of OSU’s newest players spoke up about what it was going to take to find success.

“He said, ‘this has got to come from us. We’re the ones that have to execute the plan, the ones that have to defend and communicate,’” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said, deciding not to identify the player because it came in a private setting.

“He feels responsibility because he knows he’s one of those guys that has to get better defensively. You get everybody thinking that way and the whole group improves, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”

Tinkle said he was proud of the player for saying that to the team. In turn, it had OSU seniors Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson asking what they can do more of to help the situation.