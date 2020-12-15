OSU men's basketball: Beavers look to get back on track defensively

A new voice in the mix might have provided the spark that the Oregon State men’s basketball team is looking for after second-half shortcomings led to three straight losses.
The Beavers turned their attention to defense after breakdowns on that end of the floor resulted in consecutive defeats to Wyoming and Portland.
In a team meeting since last week’s loss to Portland, one of OSU’s newest players spoke up about what it was going to take to find success.
“He said, ‘this has got to come from us. We’re the ones that have to execute the plan, the ones that have to defend and communicate,’” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said, deciding not to identify the player because it came in a private setting.
“He feels responsibility because he knows he’s one of those guys that has to get better defensively. You get everybody thinking that way and the whole group improves, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”
Tinkle said he was proud of the player for saying that to the team. In turn, it had OSU seniors Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson asking what they can do more of to help the situation.
The answer was setting an example in practice and being more vocal leaders. Tinkle said those seniors have responded and have shown the leadership being sought.
The Beavers are 2-3 heading into Wednesday’s home game against Texas at San Antonio (2-2).
After the overtime loss to Portland, Tinkle expressed disappointment in opponents repeatedly driving to the basket with little protection of the basket in the last two games.
Junior forward Maurice Calloo, a first-year OSU player, said what was missing defensively in losing to the Pilots was communication, an effort to work together and a mindset of not letting the opponent score.
He said he has confidence that the Beavers can be a good defensive team because of the athletic and lengthy makeup of the squad and solid play from the guards.
Thompson said after the Portland game that he can do a better job of setting an example defensively and needs to better fill his role with the team.
Tinkle said his group “went a few games where we weren’t ourselves.”
The themes of three practices, individual meetings and film sessions in small groups since the last game six days ago have been being more vocal, playing harder and giving more.
The coaching staff has been “strumming the same song” about defense in terms of playing on and off the ball and coverage on screens.
“We’ve been really, really clear these last few days and they’ve showed improvement in guarding the ball and our on-ball coverage,” Tinkle said. “It’s hit home. Now we’ve got to take it to the game and execute it.”
Tinkle said there’s no room for his players to “coast” in order to stay fresh. With depth that’s playing out, they’re asked to trust their teammates while toughness and chemistry continue to develop.
“If these guys keep grinding and fighting through the tough times, we’ll come out the other end being a way better defensive team,” the coach said. “More along the lines of what we thought we could be.”
USC game postponed
Oregon State’s Pac-12 home game with USC, originally scheduled for noon Sunday at Gill, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Trojans’ program.
USC was forced to cancel nonconference home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23.
Oregon State’s Dec. 23 nonconference home game versus Santa Clara could be in danger of not being played because of the quarantine rules in Santa Clara County, California.
That’s the Beavers’ next scheduled game after Wednesday’s contest with UTSA. OSU is then slated to return to conference play Dec. 31 at home against Stanford, which is also located in Santa Clara County.
