OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking for answers to improve defense, chemistry

After last week’s loss to Washington, Oregon State’s fourth straight, Beavers center Roman Silva pointed to “a lack of effort” at points and “some guys aren’t paying attention” among his teammates as reasons why his team sits where it does with five weeks left in the regular season.

OSU is 3-14 overall and 1-6 in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Oregon.

The Beavers are last in the conference in two-point field goal percentage allowed at 54.3 and last in total defensive field goal percentage at 45.6.

It’s the worst overall defensive percentage in head coach Wayne Tinkle’s eight seasons leading the team. The next-closest mark came in 2016-17, when injuries to key players derailed the season. In all other seasons under Tinkle, the defensive percentage has been in the 42 to 43% range except for his first year (2014-15), when the Beavers were second in the Pac-12 at 38.6%.

“It’s fairly simple. Teams are shooting just an unbelievable percentage from two against us,” Tinkle said earlier this week. “It starts on the ball, our man-to-man defense, help D. Most guys aren’t playing as aggressive defensively for fear of foul trouble, but we can’t worry about that. We’ve got to go out and fight defensively, keep guys in front of us and get that defensive field goal percentage where we have it most every year.”

The Beavers’ highest two-point percentages allowed this season have come in the past two games, as UCLA and Washington shot 77.1 and 68.6, respectively, inside the 3-point arc.

Opponents have shot better than 50% on two-pointers in 10 of 17 games this season. The Pac-12 average is 47.4. California and Arizona both eclipsed 60% on two-pointers versus Oregon State in early December games.

“I feel like it’s two things,” OSU’s Warith Alatishe said of what’s missing with the defense, “(the guards) keeping guys out of the paint and for our bigs we have to be better shot-contesters. I feel like guys are getting too many open layups on us. That’s really why we’re losing.”

Fellow senior forward Maurice Calloo, like Alatishe in his second year in the program, says the answer is “really just taking pride in your man not scoring on you. Me personally, that’s something I have to do better. Just having that mental lock in and making sure that my (opponent) is not beating me and getting easy looks at the rim.”

Addressing Silva’s concerns about energy and effort, Alatishe said he saw signs at the start of the season of chemistry problems and that the team isn’t “together as of right now.” But he added that the group has made progress in that area.

Alatishe says that not everyone has bought into the team. Those that are struggling are trying to adjust to a new system and “the Beaver way.” He points to OSU’s defensive principles, which he describes as different from those taught elsewhere but effective.

Tinkle reiterated this week, as he has several times recently, that this is the first time in his long tenure as a head coach that a team hasn’t come together at some point in the season.

He and his coaching staff are trying to put their collective fingers on it.

“Is it focus? Is it energy? I know there’s not a consistency there. But it’s certainly been something at times that it’s reared its head, and it’s a frustration that they’re letting creep in,” Tinkle said. “The chemistry has not come along as we’d hoped. I think that’s attributed to a lot of new pieces, a lot of guys in new roles. You throw in some close losses, a lot of losses and you kind of find out what you’re made of, and that’s what we’re in the middle of right now.”

Calloo added that energy and effort may have waned at the beginning of the season.

“But we’re focused on where our feet are, we’re focused on today, and I feel like all the guys are locked in and ready to practice and get better,” he said.

In Oregon, the Beavers take on an opponent that handed them one of their toughest defeats of the season. Alatishe missed from point-blank range just before the final buzzer in a 68-66 Ducks win Jan. 10 at Gill Coliseum.

The loss ended a two-game OSU winning streak but marked the fourth straight contest in which the Beavers had shot 50% or better overall. Oregon State allowed 17 offensive rebounds and lost the rebounding category by 10.

“Our guys’ mentality, we’ve got to stay hungry,” Tinkle said. “We’ll put together a simple plan to head down there. They know, but we’ll show them again some of the things we could have done better.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

