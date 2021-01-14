OSU men's basketball: Beavers no match for Wildcats from terrible start to finish

Wayne Tinkle has said for weeks that his team can’t keep playing catch-up if it hopes to succeed.
Oregon State got away with second-half deficits against Texas at San Antonio and Portland State but apparently didn’t listen closely enough to its coach in four losses, in which the Beavers had a lead after halftime in all.
OSU was the student and Arizona the teacher Thursday night, as the Wildcats took a 98-64 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball play at Gill Coliseum.
Arizona (10-3, 4-3) scored the first 15 points of a game in which Oregon State (5-5, 1-3) was never competitive.
There would be no comeback, or even a realistic chance at one, this time.
The Beavers were a step slower in defending and to the rebounds than their opponent, which had its biggest lead of the first half at 47-21 at halftime.
The Beavers trailed 23-4 less than 12 minutes into the game.
To that point, the home team was shooting 2 for 16 and the visitors 10 of 22, already with a double-digit advantage in points in the paint.
A Jarod Lucas 3-pointer and baseline jumper soon after gave the Beavers two straight made field goals for the first time in the game. Maurice Calloo’s basket off an Ethan Thompson assist made it three in a row.
But the damage was already done and Arizona never relinquished control.
The Wildcats led by as many as 36 in the second half and the Beavers got no closer than 21.
Oregon State had no answer for Arizona’s Jordan Brown and Azuolas Tubelis, a pair of 6-foot-11 forwards who combined to outscore the Beavers by themselves in the first half with 26 points. Brown finished with 21 and Tubelis 15.
Teammate Bennedict Mathurin scored the game’s first seven points, including a 3-pointer, and led the Wildcats with 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting.
Thompson had 13 points, Lucas 12 and Gianni Hunt 10 for Oregon State.
OSU shot 25 of 61 overall, 5 of 22 on 3-pointers and 9 of 14 on free throws. Arizona was 35 of 61, 8 of 17 and 20 of 26, respectively.
Thursday’s game was the first of three in six days for the Beavers. Oregon State hosts Arizona State on Saturday and then is back home Tuesday to make up a postponed game with USC from Dec. 20.
With Oregon pausing its program this week due to a COVID situation, ASU (4-5, 1-2) will come to Gill on a week’s rest.
The Beavers were playing for the first time since an 81-71 home loss to Stanford on Jan. 4. OSU had just two practices to prepare for Thursday's contest.
Oregon State had its road games at Utah and Colorado last week postponed due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols in the Beavers’ program. Thursday, OSU was without freshman forward Isaiah Johnson due to those test results and protocols.
Arizona showed why it entered the contest leading the Pac-12 in rebounding margin at plus-9.6.
The Wildcats had a 23-12 edge on the boards and 32-14 in points on the paint in the first half. They finished up 42-28 on rebounds and 52-32 in the paint.
It didn’t help the Beavers in the rebounding department that they were far from 100% healthy among their post players.
Oregon State senior center Roman Silva returned to the playing court after missing games against California and Stanford due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols. Silva, who started six of the first seven games of the season, came off the bench and fouled out in 10 minutes.
Junior forward Rodrigue Andela, who left the Stanford game with a foot injury, entered during the first half and played two minutes.
OSU sophomore forward Dearon Tucker made his first career start.
Associate head coach Kerry Rupp and assistants Marlon Stewart and Stephen Thompson returned to the Beavers’ bench after being absent for the California and Stanford contests due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols.
