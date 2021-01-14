OSU men's basketball: Beavers no match for Wildcats from terrible start to finish

Wayne Tinkle has said for weeks that his team can’t keep playing catch-up if it hopes to succeed.

Oregon State got away with second-half deficits against Texas at San Antonio and Portland State but apparently didn’t listen closely enough to its coach in four losses, in which the Beavers had a lead after halftime in all.

OSU was the student and Arizona the teacher Thursday night, as the Wildcats took a 98-64 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball play at Gill Coliseum.

Arizona (10-3, 4-3) scored the first 15 points of a game in which Oregon State (5-5, 1-3) was never competitive.

There would be no comeback, or even a realistic chance at one, this time.

The Beavers were a step slower in defending and to the rebounds than their opponent, which had its biggest lead of the first half at 47-21 at halftime.

The Beavers trailed 23-4 less than 12 minutes into the game.

To that point, the home team was shooting 2 for 16 and the visitors 10 of 22, already with a double-digit advantage in points in the paint.