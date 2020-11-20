OSU men's basketball: Beavers open nonconference slate with back-to-back home games

Oregon State will open its men’s basketball schedule with two nonconference home games next week as part of a four-team event at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers will play Northwest University at noon Wednesday and Colorado State at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Also as part of the event, California will play Colorado State on Wednesday and Northwest on Thursday.

Oregon State has five nonconference games scheduled in all, with each to be played at Gill. The Beavers will host Wyoming on Dec. 6, Portland on Dec. 10 and Texas San Antonio on Dec. 16.

OSU plans to add one more nonconference game at a later date.

The Beavers open a 20-game Pac-12 schedule Dec. 2 at Washington State.

Northwest is an NAIA school in Kirkland, Washington. Last season, the Eagles were 18-12 overall and 13-7 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Colorado State was 20-12 and 11-7 in the Mountain West Conference in 2019-20. The Rams this week extended third-year head coach Niko Medved’s contract through the 2025-26 season. He was previously a CSU assistant for six seasons.

Alatishe approved