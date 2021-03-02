OSU men's basketball: Beavers playing well down the stretch

Oregon State has learned the past few weeks what it can do when it puts the pieces together.
Last Saturday’s win at Stanford was the Beavers’ third victory in the past four games and put them within reach of a first-round bye at next week’s Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
But to make that happen, OSU will have to win at least one of its two remaining regular-season games. The Beavers (13-11, 9-9) play at Utah (10-11, 7-10) on Wednesday and host Oregon (17-5, 12-4) on Sunday.
“To our guys’ credit, they’ve bought in,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle. “We’ve suffered some tough losses and they’ve continue to grind. The staff has done a great job of holding everybody together and holding them accountable.”
Five new players joined a team that had just two players who started the season with more than a year in the program. Given the restrictions in how much they could practice and work out together, the Beavers knew it would take some time to get the first-year players up to speed and to develop the chemistry and cohesiveness with the entire squad that’s led to the success they’re now experiencing.
“But now we’ve got to handle success the right way and stay grounded and continue to find ways to improve and stay together,” Tinkle said.
OSU’s 74-56 home win against Utah ended a streak of five losses in seven games. The Beavers then played a competitive game against Colorado, a likely NCAA tournament team, losing 61-57 despite some offensive struggles.
Oregon State then went to California and got a 59-57 win, making plays in the closing minutes to get back on track. At Stanford, the Beavers put together one of their best second halves of the season. The 73-62 victory closed the gap in the standings on the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9), who finish their regular season Wednesday at USC (19-6, 13-5), which is still battling for the Pac-12 regular-season title.
“Any time you get a step ahead in the Pac-12 tournament is great. The big thing is we’ve got to finish strong,” OSU sophomore guard Jarod Lucas said. “We’re really starting to gel at the right time.”
Lucas was a major catalyst against Stanford with a career-high 26 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line.
Among the Pac-12 leaders in 3-pointers, Lucas has drawn more defensive attention on the perimeter and has found other ways to be a threat. His five two-point baskets versus the Cardinal were the most he’s had in a single game in his OSU career.
Lucas was a combined 5 for 28 overall and 3 for 18 on 3-pointers in the previous three games before having a talk with Tinkle before they went to Stanford.
“We’re thrilled with the way he played,” Tinkle said. “He said he needed to clear his head a little bit and stay focused, and he really stepped up and made some great plays for us. But his defense … he’s been really good these last four or five games whether we’re in zone or man. I think that focus is going to get him to continue to improve.”
It was Oregon State’s defense that sparked a 13-6 run to open the second half at Stanford for a six-point Beavers lead. OSU would never trail again.
The Beavers forced 11 Cardinal turnovers after halftime, which helped Oregon State shoot 13 of 24 in the final 20 minutes.
OSU also hit the rebounds hard in the second half, grabbing eight offensive boards, and won points in the paint for the game, 34-24.
“We decided to get physical. We decided to really ramp up the intensity. You could see the momentum change. Then there was a focus by our young group that they weren’t going to be denied,” Tinkle said. “When you show them the plan and tell them what we need to do and then they go out and execute it, it’s fun and that’s obviously when we play at a high level.”