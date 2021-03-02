OSU men's basketball: Beavers playing well down the stretch

“We’re thrilled with the way he played,” Tinkle said. “He said he needed to clear his head a little bit and stay focused, and he really stepped up and made some great plays for us. But his defense … he’s been really good these last four or five games whether we’re in zone or man. I think that focus is going to get him to continue to improve.”

It was Oregon State’s defense that sparked a 13-6 run to open the second half at Stanford for a six-point Beavers lead. OSU would never trail again.

The Beavers forced 11 Cardinal turnovers after halftime, which helped Oregon State shoot 13 of 24 in the final 20 minutes.

OSU also hit the rebounds hard in the second half, grabbing eight offensive boards, and won points in the paint for the game, 34-24.

“We decided to get physical. We decided to really ramp up the intensity. You could see the momentum change. Then there was a focus by our young group that they weren’t going to be denied,” Tinkle said. “When you show them the plan and tell them what we need to do and then they go out and execute it, it’s fun and that’s obviously when we play at a high level.”

