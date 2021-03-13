OSU men's basketball: Beavers pull another upset to win Pac-12, reach NCAA tournament

Oregon State’s seventh-year coach doesn’t remember exactly what was said between the three, but he recalls thanking them for their commitment and leadership.

“I think everybody that we hugged we talked about this is why you came to Oregon State,” Tinkle said. “Even the young fellas, the Cali boys (second-year players Julien Franklin, Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas), because we knew if we got everybody on the same page and bought in that we could do tremendous things because of the way we do our deal.”

The motto of the week was playing harder than the opponent, executing game plan and enjoying each other, Tinkle said, and those same three thoughts went up on the white board in the team’s locker room again Saturday.

Maurice Calloo, one of this year’s newcomers, had a team-high 15 points and three rebounds.

“It’s a dream come true, and I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” the junior forward said. “Words can’t explain, I’m happy.”

Calloo began the season as a starter but primarily came off the bench. His scoring Saturday was a huge boost.

Despite being a reserve, Tinkle said Calloo continued to work hard and ask what he could do to improve.