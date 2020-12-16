OSU men's basketball: Beavers put clamps on top UTSA scorers to end losing streak

Oregon State had some built-in motivation defensively after a rough stretch of games and passed the test.
Texas at San Antonio senior guards Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace came into Wednesday’s game at Gill Coliseum averaging a combined 32 points per contest after putting in 49 together in last year’s loss to the Beavers in Houston.
Oregon State hounded the duo this time around, limiting Jackson and Wallace to 15 points total on 4-of-29 shooting as the Beavers overcame a terrible offensive start and pulled away for a 73-61 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game.
It was a sigh of relief for the Beavers (3-3), who saw second-half leads in the past two games disappear due to defensive breakdowns, resulting in a three-game losing streak.
“Obviously we know we have to play a lot better moving forward when we get into conference,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “But this was a step in the right direction.”
Beavers guard Ethan Thompson had a game-high 22 points, all coming in the last 27-plus minutes. His line included three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 on free throws, where the team was 26 of 31.
Warith Alatishe and Jarod Lucas added 13 points apiece and Zach Reichle 10. Reichle had six rebounds and four assists and Lucas six rebounds.
Cedrick Alley Jr., a forward averaging 3.5 points coming in, led UTSA (2-3) with 14 points and five rebounds.
Jackson had 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers, where the Roadrunners were 6 of 27. Wallace scored five on 1 of 11 overall and 1 of 6 on 3s.
“I think we did a good job. Our main focus all week was to lock in on both those dudes,” Lucas said.
Tinkle said the game plan for Jackson and Wallace was “to really work for everything they got. We had to pressure them in the pick-and-roll game. We had to make sure our bigs plugged and showed with high hands and not to give them anything easy.”
Offensively, OSU wanted to try to wear them down by running them off screens and driving them to the hoop.
OSU was down 26-16 in the rebounding category at halftime but finished the game tied with the Roadrunners at 36-all.
The Beavers were challenged at halftime to be more physical and improve that statistic, and reserve posts Rodrigue Andela and Dearon Tucker responded, getting a combined five boards along with nine points.
Tinkle said Tucker gave the team quality minutes that will increase as the sophomore forward progresses.
The coach said Andela, a native of Cameroon, sometimes misses offensive signals because of the language barrier.
“But he plays so dang hard and he has so much heart, we know he’s going to be important for us out there,” Tinkle said.
Tinkle praised the bench as a whole for setting the tone with focus and energy while singling out Lucas, Julien Franklin, Gianni Hunt and Isaiah Johnson.
Oregon State, which trailed 13-0 and 18-8, slogged through 9-of-30 shooting in the first half before going 13 of 22 in the second. UTSA didn’t shoot well in either half and finished 21 of 60 overall.
After falling behind by seven early in the second half, the Beavers made their move in the final six minutes.
Reichle pump-faked a defender then stepped in to make a mid-range jumper just before the shot clock expired to put the Beavers ahead for good at 53-52.
Alatishe blocked a shot at the rim then hit his own jumper to extend the lead. After a defensive stop, Alatishe found Tucker underneath the basket for a 57-52 advantage with 3:56 left.
UTSA got no closer than four from there.
Alatishe added a short floater in the lane and Tucker a steal before Oregon State went 13 of 16 at the foul line in the final two minutes to close out the game.
Tinkle said he saw his team respond after going to a three-quarters-court zone midway through the second half.
"Our guys were finally locked in, playing with the purpose and the confidence defensively to pull that one out. Overall, a much better effort defensively," he said.
After UTSA led 34-30 at halftime, the teams traded baskets the first six minutes of the second half.
In that stretch, Andela blocked a fast-break layin and then finished a contested shot under the basket while surrounded by defenders.
Alatishe scored on an offensive putback then dunked off a Reichle pass as the Beavers closed within one for the first time after halftime.
They got there once more before Hunt drove and hit a floater and Lucas sank a jumper as the home team got the game to even.
The teams hit an offensive rut, with each scoring two points in a stretch of nearly three minutes. They traded 3-pointers, including another from Thompson, and Thompson’s two free throws with 6:19 left tied it before the Beavers finished fast.
Thompson says he doesn’t have a mindset going into any game of being overly aggressive.
“I just take what the defense gives me and play in the game plan and play with my teammates as well,” he said. “My teammates did a good job of finding me in spots where I could put the ball in the basket.”
