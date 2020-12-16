OSU men's basketball: Beavers put clamps on top UTSA scorers to end losing streak

Cedrick Alley Jr., a forward averaging 3.5 points coming in, led UTSA (2-3) with 14 points and five rebounds.

Jackson had 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers, where the Roadrunners were 6 of 27. Wallace scored five on 1 of 11 overall and 1 of 6 on 3s.

“I think we did a good job. Our main focus all week was to lock in on both those dudes,” Lucas said.

Tinkle said the game plan for Jackson and Wallace was “to really work for everything they got. We had to pressure them in the pick-and-roll game. We had to make sure our bigs plugged and showed with high hands and not to give them anything easy.”

Offensively, OSU wanted to try to wear them down by running them off screens and driving them to the hoop.

OSU was down 26-16 in the rebounding category at halftime but finished the game tied with the Roadrunners at 36-all.

The Beavers were challenged at halftime to be more physical and improve that statistic, and reserve posts Rodrigue Andela and Dearon Tucker responded, getting a combined five boards along with nine points.

Tinkle said Tucker gave the team quality minutes that will increase as the sophomore forward progresses.