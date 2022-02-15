OSU men's basketball: Beavers put up a fight, but not enough of one against Buffaloes

Oregon State men’s basketball went into Tuesday’s home game against Colorado with just seven scholarship players available.

Injuries have hit the team hard in recent weeks, and Tuesday was no different.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle’s postgame comments, understandably, touched on his team’s fatigue and “running out of gas” as factors in Colorado’s 90-64 win at Gill Coliseum.

An OSU squad taking its 10th straight defeat, while still trying to learn to play together and produce a 40-minute effort three months into the season, got outrebounded badly (45-25) and gave up 55% shooting in the second half in facing the Buffaloes for the second time in 11 days.

“If we’d have competed a little bit more on the glass I think it could have been a little different story, shot it a little bit better,” said Tinkle’ whose team’s opponents have made at least half their field goal attempts, in five of the last seven games. “We’re going to watch the film and see that there were some bright moments. Just thought we couldn’t sustain it because fatigue set in.”

Trailing by 12 at halftime, the Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) showed some life coming out of the break.

Dashawn Davis dunked on a backdoor pass from Warith Alatishe then hit two free throws to start a 9-2 run. Jarod Lucas hit the Beavers’ first 3-pointer of the game in that stretch after the home team went 0 for 12 from deep in the first half.

Soon after, a Davis three-point play with 15:54 to go made it a four-point game.

The Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7) steadily extended the lead over the next four minutes, going ahead by 11 on 3-pointers by Tristan da Silva and Luke O’Brien.

From there, OSU would get no closer than nine and Colorado would push its advantage to 27.

Davis had a career-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting plus six assists. Alatishe added eight points and five rebounds with a career-best five assists while tying a career high with five steals. Teammate Maurice Calloo had nine points and five rebounds.

“Really I was just playing my game, getting to my spots,” Davis said of his scoring performance, noting the help from his teammates. “But we lost at the end of the day, so I don’t feel too good about it.”

Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker had 24 points and 15 rebounds, with three offensive, as part of a 13-5 advantage on offensive boards. Colorado outrebounded OSU by 17 in their previous meeting, an 86-63 Buffaloes win in Boulder.

Oregon State has been outrebounded by 58 over the past four games, with three of those margins at 15 or more. In those four contests, starting with the first Colorado matchup, the Beavers’ opponents have a 66-21 edge in second-chance points.

“I think it’s more physical than mental, for sure,” Alatishe said. “I think we’re not doing a good enough job of carving out space and keeping guys off the gas. I think we can improve in that.”

Already down three scholarship players expected to be out the rest of the season, Oregon State was without Dexter Akanno (hip), Isaiah Johnson (concussion), Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and Tre Williams (knee) on Tuesday. Tinkle was hopeful afterward that Johnson or Williams might be available for part if not all of the upcoming two-game road trip, which starts Thursday at No. 3 Arizona in Tucson.

“It was a tough task for our guys, as shorthanded as we are. We fought. We could have fought longer,” Tinkle said. “There were a couple spells where we just fell apart a little bit. I think a lot of that had to do with some fatigue.”

Oregon State was on its way to a second straight solid first half before a poor finish allowed Colorado to go to the break up 12.

The Beavers trailed 13-8 before an 8-0 run, with four from Calloo, put them in the lead. Ahmad Rand’s layin off a Davis assist put OSU at 8-of-15 shooting for the game.

The Buffaloes later led by six before the Beavers made four straight shots, including a Rand lob dunk from Glenn Taylor Jr. and a Taylor floater, to tie it at 30-all.

But it was Colorado’s half from there, as the visitors outscored the hosts 14-2 over the final 3:30. OSU made just one of its final eight shots, while the Buffaloes got hot from deep and led 44-32 at halftime.

