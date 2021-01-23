OSU men's basketball: Beavers rebuild lead, hold off Ducks down the stretch

EUGENE — Oregon came with repeated second-half runs, trying to claw itself back in the game from double-digit deficits.

Oregon State had the answers.

The Beavers caught the Ducks at an opportune time, with Oregon down two starters due to COVID-19 protocols. But OSU played like the veteran team that is and closed out the game.

Oregon State never let No. 21 Oregon get closer than six after the Beavers rebuilt an 11-point lead after halftime and held on for a 75-64 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena.

“I think we’ve come a long way in these past few games from the start of the season where we were losing close games where we were up the majority of the game and we weren’t able to finish them out,” said OSU senior guard Ethan Thompson, whose team now has a three-game winning streak that also included victories against Arizona State and USC. “I think this team has really matured and came a long way closing games where we had the lead in the second half.”

Thompson had a game-high 19 points, including a 12-of-14 effort at the free-throw line for the Beavers (8-5, 4-3). Warith Alatishe added 14 points and 16 rebounds, with seven on the offensive glass. Alatishe’s performance helped OSU to a 42-23 edge on the boards.