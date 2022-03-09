OSU men's basketball: Beavers' season ends with loss to Oregon

There will be no magical postseason run this season for the Oregon State men’s basketball team.

The Beavers’ season ended Wednesday in an 86-72 loss to Oregon in a first-round game at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas. With the victory, the Ducks (19-13) advance to play Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Oregon State (3-28) wraps up a disappointing season in which the program was unable to build on the momentum of last year's Pac-12 tournament title and subsequent NCAA tournament run into the Elite Eight.

Oregon jumped out to an 11-0 lead on Wednesday, holding Oregon State scoreless for nearly 5 minutes to start the game.

But the Beavers rallied behind a series of 3-pointers by Glenn Taylor Jr., Maurice Calloo and Jarod Lucas and trailed 15-13 with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

That pattern held for the rest of the game, with the Ducks extending a lead which the Beavers would cut into without ever pulling even.

After Oregon took a 43-36 lead into the break, Oregon State fought back and cut the deficit to three points at 47-44.

The Beavers stayed close until the mid-point of the second half, trailing 63-60 when the Ducks finally made a push to take control of the game, outscoring the Beavers 23-12 down the stretch.

Oregon played without leading scorer Will Richardson, who will miss the Pac-12 tournament due to a non-COVID illness. In his absence, redshirt senior guard Jacob Young stepped up to lead the way with 23 points and 11 assists. Junior forward Quincy Guerrier added 20.

Jarod Lucas led the Beavers with 22 points and made 3 of 6 three-point attempts, including a couple of makes from NBA range. Taylor, a freshman forward, added 16 points.

Injuries and illness took a big toll on coach Wayne Tinkle’s roster. In the Beavers’ regular-season finale against Washington, only seven players saw action. Warith Alatishe, the Most Outstanding Player at the 2021 Pac-12 tournament, missed the last two games of the regular season. He came off the bench against Oregon but saw limited action and did not score.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson, who missed 12 games due to a concussion, also returned to the rotation on Wednesday.

