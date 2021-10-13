 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball: Beavers tied for fourth in preseason media poll
OSU men's basketball: Beavers tied for fourth in preseason media poll

Warith Alatishe

Oregon State's Warith Alatishe (10) grabs a rebound over Colorado in last season's Pac-12 tournament championship game. Alatishe, a senior forward, was named to the media's presason all-Pac-12 first team on Wednesday and the Beavers were voted to a tie for fourth in the conference's preseason poll.

 John Locher, Associated Press

Oregon State finished tied for fourth with Arizona in the Pac-12 men's basketball media poll released Wednesday.

The Beavers were picked 12th before the 2021 season then went on to win the conference tournament and win three NCAA tournament games to reach the Elite Eight.

Senior forward Warish Alatishe was named to the media’s 10-player preseason all-conference first team. Junior guard Jarod Lucas made the five-player second team.

UCLA received 32 of 34 first-place votes in the media poll. Oregon got the other two first-place votes and was second. USC was third.

Oregon State returns three primary starters as well as three key contributors.

Alatishe started all 33 games, senior center Roman Silva 24 and Lucas 23. Senior forward Maurice Calloo (10 starts), senior forward Rodrigue Andela (two) and junior guard Gianni Hunt (one) all played at least 13.4 minutes a game and had significant roles in the postseason success.

Gone are starters Ethan Thompson and Zach Reichle and reserves Tariq Silver and Dearon Tucker.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Pac-12 preseason media poll

1. UCLA (32);404

2. Oregon (2);373

3. USC;320

4. (tie) Arizona;245

4. (tie) Oregon State;245

6. Colorado;235

7. Arizona State;224

8. Washington State;221

9. Stanford;151

10. Utah;105

11. Washington;85

12. California;44

